TRINA JONAS
Occupation: Mom, small business owner, volunteer
Education: Master’s of Public Administration, emphasis Nonprofit Organizations (University of Utah), Bachelors of Arts in Marketing Communications with a minor in Business Management (BYU).
Number of children: 3
Number of children in GPS schools: 3
Number of children who graduated from GPS schools: 0
Prior public office, if any: None
Community involvement: Sustaining Member- Junior League of Phoenix, Former Cub Scout Leader, Church Group Volunteer, Former Team Mom: Gilbert American Little League & WHAM Basketball & GYFL.
GPS involvement: Current: Volunteer Network (VNet) Vice President, Highland Girls Golf Booster President, District Site Council Member for Highland High School Former: PTSO President Greenfield Elementary, PTRO President Greenfield Junior High, Greenfield Elementary (Secretary, Room Mom, Site Council Member, Sponsorship Chair), District A+ School Committee, ELA Curriculum Adoption Committee.
Number of GPS Governing Board meetings you’ve attended in person or online in the 12 months prior to Aug. 15: 10
The pandemic aside, of the major actions taken by the board in the last 12 months, which one do you most agree with and which do you most disagree with? Why?
I most agree with voting to use reserved funds to give staff a pay increase. Inflation has increased significantly over the past year. It was critical that funds were used to increase staff pay above what was originally planned, especially as we compete with Districts that have growing enrollment and can offer higher wages. Competitive salaries are an important component in recruiting and attracting the best talent.
I most disagree with their vote to allow the board president to recess a meeting without board approval. This is concerning because I don’t think one person should be able to unilaterally end the meeting and decide when discussion, votes, or public comment can end. The previous policy was that the board could recess a meeting early but it would need to pass a majority of the board to do so. I don’t think the board should engage in policy change that materially limits public comment or discussion. I think it’s important to hear all sides and get community input on board decisions.
What policy change do you most want to address in your first year on the board?
There are several policy issues I’d like to address. Some of those include: increasing parent consent and participation as a stakeholder in the District, increasing the number of dual enrollment qualiﬁed teachers in the District and more broadly exploring policies surrounding dual enrollment and accepting college credits during high school, expanding career and technical education opportunities, providing greater access to advanced classes regardless of gifted testing requirements, improving the interaction of special needs children with their peers, increasing transparency around budgeting and spending, and better educating stakeholders on how the state of Arizona funds its schools and the challenges and opportunities that this process brings.
Why are you running for the board?
I am running for Gilbert School board because I am passionate about strengthening our community through excellence in public education and because I am uniquely qualified to contribute. I am uniquely qualified due to my mix of formal education (Masters degree in Public Administration), professional experience in both the non-profit and private sector, being a parent to 3 GPS students, and due to my many years of extensive volunteer work in GPS at both the school and district level.
I believe that all board decisions need to focus on what’s best for the children and that the board needs more parent representation to better understand the parent perspective. I will focus on bringing more transparency and community/parent engagement to the district. I am for upholding strong family values, ensuring fiscal responsibility and transparency and will continue to strengthen the partnership among parents, students, and teachers like I have done in my many volunteer roles. Whether as room mom, PTSO President in Elementary or Junior High, Booster President, District site council, or curriculum and A+ school committees, I have a proven track record of creative problem solving and bringing people together to create success. I know that I can utilize this unique experience to make a difference and help raise GPS to a higher level of excellence.
What three personal qualities, experiences qualify you for office?
Three things that qualify me for serving on the school board are 1) previous board experience, 2) GPS specific volunteer experience, and 3) exceptional problem solving skills developed through advanced education and professional work experience.
1) I have served on many boards in both a professional and volunteer capacity. The experience of working on a board with a variety of personalities and views working together to achieve results is invaluable for someone looking to make a
material impact. It’s one thing to have a great idea and execute it as an individual or as the ‘boss’ of a company. It’s a totally different thing to have a great idea executed in a formal board format with many stakeholders and formal, legal procedures that govern. We need experienced individuals with the ability to lead and serve working on improving our school district.
2) My extensive experience in GPS volunteering throughout the district is also invaluable for someone looking to serve on the school board. Because of this experience, I have a deep understanding of how things work in the district and am already aware of the most pressing challenges and opportunities the district has in front of them. Due to my heavy involvement as a volunteer and parent of three highly involved students, I have constant and organic dialogue with parents of all ages and demographics about issues they see at their schools and potential solutions. By being part of the parent leadership in the district, I have already been involved in many committees and groups where parents are kept informed and give feedback to staff on an ongoing basis. I’d uniquely be able to start contributing immediately.
3) I have shown in all of my previous professional and volunteer experience that I have excellent problem solving skills and an ability to bring people together to solve challenges and make improvements. I know how to brainstorm solutions, generate buy-in, and ultimately, how to work together to achieve results. In fact, we set many records for things like fundraising and participation for the boards I led. While records don’t need to be set for boards and teams to be successful, I do believe it is a testament of what I can offer and what the right teams can do.
I believe these three items not only qualify me for a position on our school board, but uniquely set me apart from other candidates.
Other than salary and wage increases, what innovative measures should the district consider to retain teachers?
Besides salary, I believe one of the most important parts of job satisfaction is the work environment. I think it’s important to make sure that teachers and staff have the resources needed to adequately do their job. They should have options for further professional growth and upward mobility, if desired. They should have support and mentorship that helps them be successful.
Also, I believe increasing parental engagement can help here as well–schools with high parental involvement show faculty and staff that families care. When faculty and staff believe people care, that creates a better, more positive work environment. I think the district needs to look at making sure all of these things are in place in order to attract and retain the best staff we possibly can.
What specific actions would you consider to attract and retain school bus drivers? Should the district revise its transportation program?
The problem of needing bus drivers is a state-wide problem. I think offering increased pay and free training could help ease some of our bus driver problems. I think we need to make sure that we are being as effective as possible with routes and running full buses. I also think increased transparency and communication within the community could help. I think many people, especially those without school age children don’t know how bad the problem is and there could be more people in the community looking for those types of jobs. And while the realities of budgets and driver challenges may necessitate some transportation program revisions down the road, those changes should not be undertaken until we get more parent engagement and better understanding of the issue at hand.
What 3 specific actions should the district take to compete with charter and private schools?
In order to better compete with charter and private schools, I think our district should continue to provide innovative and customized program options*, provide better post graduate planning, and provide a higher level of academic rigor. *Innovative program options could include increasing the number of specialized programs that cater to ‘back-to-basics’ programs, hybrid school options that cater to homeschoolers, flexible programs that cater to athletics or other extracurricular pursuits, STEM specific programs, etc. I think the district needs to do a better job of helping each child develop a personal plan for high school and how this feeds into their post graduate planning.
This personal plan would include utilizing the district's flexible programs including EVIT, CTE classes, and dual enrollment options. The ability of the district to give more personalized attention and planning to students will greatly help the district compete.
Lastly, many parents choose charter and private schools because they want a more academically rigorous experience. Gilbert Public Schools can easily compete in this area and we need to focus on improving in this area.
For example, we need to get back to having some homework, requiring hard deadlines for work, not letting kids retake tests an unlimited amount of times, and pushing the kids to develop critical thinking and an academic attention span. Primarily due to COVID, staff have effectively been instructed to lower the bar to help everyone get by. We need to recommit to a higher level of academic standards and work to get all our kids back on track.
This will not only help GPS compete with charter and private schools, but also help our children be better prepared for life beyond high school.
Are you satisfied with security measures now in place at GPS schools? Why or why not?
Generally speaking, yes. While this is a critical area to continually monitor to ensure we continually stay sufficient (if not ‘ahead’ of the curve), the district has implemented a brand new security program starting this year which was funded through the last bond measure. The new head of security for the district is incredibly knowledgeable and experienced. He has implemented a complete overhaul to our security measures. We were overdue for this and I think all of the changes were important, especially the security cameras on all campuses.
Has the district been sufficiently transparent with spending and when a major problem confronts the district?
I think the current district leadership tries very hard to be as transparent as possible with spending and funding issues. I have sat through a large number of budget and spending presentations given to parent leadership in the district as well as meetings where the district shared specific funding issues they were facing and what they were going through. I think the challenge is in how this information is disseminated out and how difficult the funding process and formulas are to understand. I know past district leadership has not been as forthcoming as our current leadership is so that has been a very positive change.
I know that the district shares this information at the public board meetings and to parent leadership meetings and hopes that the information is shared even further, but the AZ funding process is very confusing and difficult to share concisely. As such, it may appear like the district isn’t as transparent as it tries to be.
We need to continue to find better ways to summarize complex information, but there are inherent limitations. This is where I think the trust I’ve earned and hope to continue to earn throughout the schools and community will be a great asset. If parents/voters trust their representatives and believe them to be skilled, principled and aligned with them (and not outside interests), they will not be as skeptical when they don’t get all the nuanced details; rather they will trust all feasible options are being explored and work in good faith for continued improvement.
Besides the funding, I do think the district could be quicker to share and inform parents when issues arise at their school. There’s some lag time between incidents happening and parents being informed. It seems like the process can vary by school. I think this is an area that needs improvement and consistency.
How should the district address declining enrollment?
Simple. We need to get better. We need to do better, be better, and message better. We simply need to be a more attractive option for Gilbert families. We should compete by getting better and convincing families that public education is the best option. “Getting better”, of course, encompasses a lot of areas.
Some key areas include developing those innovative and customized student options that offer more targeted and/or flexible programs and environments for students seeking specific paths, providing better post graduate planning, and providing a higher level of academic rigor. Additionally, we need to ensure we stay aligned with parents in the community, be fiscally responsible and transparent, and increase parent involvement.
The support and involvement of parent groups to support our staff and schools is very unique to public schools. Most charter and private school organizations don’t have anything like the unique environment on campuses with strong parent support groups. When parents and students feel like they are a part of a strong school community in their neighborhood, they are less likely to leave.
Give a letter grade to Superintendent Dr. Shane McCord’s performance and explain your answer:
I would give Dr. McCord a letter grade of A-. Dr. McCord has made a really positive impact on our district. Some of the things I have most appreciated from Dr. McCord and the district leadership recently include: increasing parent involvement in the district (e.g., starting a district site council group with parent leadership from every school represented); ensuring the curriculum selection committee included over 21 individuals from a variety of positions and included parents; developing new programs like the gifted program at Town Meadows, the Gilbert Accelerated Middle School program available at Gilbert High, the IB program at Gilbert High, the Performance Academy program at South Valley Junior High; getting staff, parent and student input when hiring new principals; developing and launching new technology like the GPS app and the Bus App; and developing new opportunities for staff to get additional credentials and continuing education.
I appreciate the fact that Dr. McCord has a long history in our community and is personally invested in GPS success. From first-hand experience I know Dr. McCord is very approachable, is quick to resolve issues, appreciates feedback, encourages open communication and listens to parents. One area for suggested improvement comes from our experience during COVID. I wish he would have been more assertive in his recommendation to the board when they were deciding whether to return to school or not prior to starting the new school year.
I think the district leadership and Dr. McCord knew that there would be a large exodus of students from the district if schools remained closed and I don’t think this potential consequence was communicated loudly and/or strongly enough to the board, especially since only one board member had school age children. I wish he would have pushed harder at that time to get our schools open so that we could have potentially lost less students.
Yes or no:
Has the district been sufficiently inclusive and welcoming to ALL students and parents? Yes
Do you favor uniformed school resources officers on campuses? Yes
Will you respond to media calls/emails? Yes.
Should students be required to use see-through backpacks? No.