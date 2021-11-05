With virtually all ballots cast in Tuesday's elections throughout Maricopa County now counted, unofficial election results show the defeat of Higley Unified School District’s $95-million bond request is a certainty while the Town of Gilbert's $515-million bond has become a horse race, teetering between success and defeat.
The latest unofficial results show that the town's bond request in a dead heat at 50-50 percent, with approval leading by a mere 192 votes. Unofficial results show 20,142 voters approved of the Town's bond request while 19,950 voted against it.
A spokeswoman for the County Recorder said late Thursday, "Nearly all unofficial results are now posted for the 2021 November Jurisdictional Elections."
All that remained, she said, was checking the signatures of some ballots countywide by 5 p.m. today, Nov. 5. Her announcement did not say how many ballots needed that review.
It was not immediately known what the next steps are to determine the final outcome of the town's bond vote.
While the outcome of the town bond is suddenly unclear, there was no such uncertainty with the Higley bond vote.
It was trounced with 55 percent of voters casting "no" votes to 45 percent voting "yes."
The Gilbert bond had initially emerged as winning 52-48 percent but that margin abruptly changed with Thursday's results.
Meanwhile, Gilbert residents living in the Chandler Unified School District saw voters in that district give thumbs up to its override request by a margin of 56 percent to 44 percent.
That vote allows CUSD to spend 15 percent over the state limit for school spending for the next seven years. That vote, worth more than $42 million in spending on the district's day-to-day operations, also came on ballots cast by about a fifth of registered voters.
A spokeswoman for the County Recorder said it would likely release updated results Wednesday to include ballots cast Monday. However, it is unlikely they will have any significant impact on the trend that emerged in Tuesday's results.
Gilbert’s general obligation bond will fund projects to ease traffic congestion and improve safety, according to town officials.
Some of the proposed projects include connecting Ocotillo Road with a bridge over the regional park, removing and replacing 28 old and obsolete bus shelters and pads, building three trail crossings, making improvements at various locations around schools and putting in fiber optics for advanced traffic detection.
Also, a transit center for a future commuter rail is proposed south of Williams Field Road, west of Recker Road within the Colley Station neighborhood.
The bond would be paid off through secondary-property taxes, and town officials said it won’t increase the tax rate of $0.99 per $100 of assessed value of a home.
Gilbert intends to maintain the $0.99 property tax rate for the repayment of its existing debt and the bonds. Regardless of whether the bonds are approved, the total property tax payment may change based on any changes in assessed property value or in the tax rates from the county, your local school district, or other overlapping taxing jurisdictions.
It’s been 13 years since Gilbert voters have been asked to approve a transportation bond and since then the population has grown to 260,000 from 196,602.
Town officials also pointed to the need for the bond as residents in surveys and social media have repeatedly put transportation as their No. 1 priority.
Additionally, Gilbert was expected to have 330,000 residents when it reaches build-out in about a decade.
Although there was no opposition listed in the ballot information pamphlet for the bond, opponents on social media have been calling for its defeat. Some claimed it would raise taxes and others said the amount being borrowed was too big.
A resident who owns a sign company and filed two of the ethics complaints against the mayor tied the bond to the embattled Peterson with multiple signs planted at intersections. Mayor Brigette Peterson recently escaped formal reprimand from the Council after an outside attorney determined she did not violate the town’s ethics policy alleged in five separate complaints filed by four people.
Voters who live within HUSD’s boundary determined the fate of $95-milion bond, the spending of it spread out over five years.
The district proposed spending the bulk of the bond – 33.7 percent or $32 million – to retire one of two controversial and costly leases executed in 2012.
At the time, the district was seeing explosive student growth and entered agreements where it leased two new buildings for 40 years from a nonprofit. The buildings currently house the Cooley and the Sossaman campuses, the district’s only middle schools.
The total cost of the two leases over their lifetime to the district is nearly $160 million and former Superintendent Denise Birdwell was indicted earlier this year for allegedly engineering the deals by rigging the bids and taking payoffs.
The next big spend proposed was $27 million for adding more classrooms, adding specialty building spaces and upgrading and remodeling aging buildings.
Technology and safety projects make up 16.3 percent of the proposed bond spending and $11 million was proposed for major maintenance such as replacing HVAC units and for roofing and flooring projects.
The last time voters decided on a school-spending measure was in 2019 when they approved continuing a 15-percent override, which is funded by a property tax increase
The bond with interest would cost property owners an estimated $137 million when it’s paid off. For a typical home with an assessed value of $250,000, the property tax is estimated to be $163 a year, according to the district’s voter pamphlet.