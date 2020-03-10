The winter sports season for high schools has officially come to an end, and Gilbert schools are transitioning to baseball, softball, boys volleyball, beach volleyball, track and field and tennis.
But before jumping head-first into the new season, it’s time to take a look back at how each of the schools fared.
Highland
Highland’s boys basketball team enjoyed a breakout season under coach Todd Fazio. The Hawks, led by stellar guard play, finished the regular season as the No. 3 ranked team in 6A, earning an automatic bid to the state tournament. Once there, however, Highland ran into a healthy two-time defending champion Pinnacle team that overpowered the Hawks.
Highland girls soccer made a deep run in the postseason, advancing to the semifinals before losing by a goal to seventh-ranked Hamilton. The girls basketball team also made it to postseason play, losing in the first round as the 12-seed. On the mat, Cael Figueroa medaled at the state wrestling meet.
Desert Ridge
Desert Ridge’s wrestling program finished seventh overall at the state meet. The Jaguars were led by Led by Dante Smith’s second place finish at the 285-pound weight class, along with Gabriel Corrales (120), Joe Kisting (145) and Keaton Steck (170), who all medaled.
The Desert Ridge boys basketball program was among the state’s most dangerous teams heading into the postseason, as the Jaguars had defeated the likes of top-ranked Desert Vista and other top-10 teams. The Jaguars, however, ran into a healthy Chandler team in the first round to end the season.
The Desert Ridge girls soccer team nearly clinched a bid to the tournament, finishing at No. 9. In the first round of the playoffs, the Jaguars fell to Red Mountain.
Perry
The Perry girls basketball made a run to the semifinals, losing to top-ranked Valley Vista after a last-second shot.
The Perry girls soccer team enjoyed similar success this season, as the Pumas finished as the third-ranked team in 6A. Penalty kicks were the difference in the quarterfinals against Hamilton, as the Huskies moved on.
Perry’s boys basketball program lost by two on a last-second basket to Skyline in the quarterfinals, while Ikaika Maldonado helped lead the wrestling program to a sixth place finish after becoming the runner-up in the 170-pound class.
Gilbert
Tori Miller placed second overall at the state wrestling meet in the girls’ 102-pound weight class. The Gilbert girls basketball team made its second consecutive trip to the 5A semifinals under new head coach Dennis Carter.
The boys basketball program, which won the 5A title last season, fell in a tightly-contested match to Sunnyslope in the quarterfinals. The Gilbert girls soccer program advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Casteel.
Mesquite
Under head coach and alum Michael Edgmon, the Mesquite boys basketball program had its most successful season in years, clinching the 4A Desert Sky Region title. The Wildcats fell to third-ranked Catalina Foothills in the quarterfinals by four points.
Mesquite girls basketball lost in the quarterfinals, to Sahuaro. Damian Hosokawa placed second overall at the state wrestling meet at 126 pounds; his teammate, Jess Champman, placed fourth at 170.
Campo Verde
Campo Verde senior Jayden Fletcher, who was a starting linebacker for the Coyotes’ state-runner up football team, won the state championship at the 182-pound class for Division II wrestling. His teammate, Noah Wasserbeck, placed second at 126 while Connor Calloway (195), Bric Jobe (170) and Nina Sandoval in the girls’ division all medaled.
Both the girls and boys soccer were unable to reach the semifinals. It’s the first time since 2016 the Campo Verde boys didn’t make it to the final four. It was the first time since 2018 for the girls.
Williams Field
Led by Joshua Gale’s second-place finish at the Division II 220-pound class, the Williams Field wrestling team finished ninth overall at state. Rodrigo Saenz Payan (120), Seth Cobb (138), Alex Ruffentine (152) and Allyn Tuey (170) all medaled.
The Williams Field girls basketball team made it to the first round of the 5A Conference playoffs.
Higley
The Higley wrestling program placed fourth overall at the state meet this season, led by Atticus Lee’s second-place finish at the 195-pound class and Jackson Solomon’s second-place medal at 285 pounds in Division II. David Goodman (152), Brandon Guzman (160), Mason Hulme (182) and Ryan Nardozzi (220) also medaled.
Gilbert Christian
Gilbert Christian’s girls soccer program clinched its first championship. The boys program made it to the first round of the tournament before falling to American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek.
The Gilbert Christian boys basketball program advanced to the 3A semifinals before falling to an ALA-Queen Creek.
American Leadership
Academy-Gilbert North
The ALA-Gilbert North girls basketball program was just a minute from advancing to the 3A state championship. But a late rally by defending champion Page sent the Eagles home short of their ultimate goal.
The boys soccer program entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed but ran into a Yuma Catholic team that hit its stride at the right time. The girls, fell in semifinals before falling to Gilbert Christian. A second-place finish by Salesi Morello in the 195-pound class helped the wrestling program finish seventh. Amy Fuller finished third in the 130-pound class for girls.
Leading Edge
The Leading Edge boys basketball program clinched its first region title since joining the AIA. The Spartans lost in the first round of the state tournament.