Weekend 1 of Section 7 provided new opportunities for girls

Section 7 has long established itself as the top high school basketball showcase event in the western part of the United States.
The event attracts teams from as far as Florida, housing teams under one roof for a weekend filled with four games in front of several hundred college coaches. It’s an event that often sees scholarships handed out to players.
But it was always missing one thing: a large girls’ division.
That’s why Matt King and the rest of his team with the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association Set out to change that this year.
Instead of a couple dozen local girls’ programs playing on one night before the boys take over, they got their own weekend.
“It kinda feels like it’s putting girls’ basketball on the map,” Mesquite coach Candice Gonzales said. “People are going to want to start coming. I think it’s going to grow and get bigger the more we put it out there. It gives me chills just talking about it because it’s so good. I love it.”
More than 120 teams from across the western part of the United States flocked to State Farm Stadium June 15-17 for the girls’ weekend of Section 7.
The event attracted some of the top teams in the country, including Lone Peak from Utah, Etiwanda from California and several from across Arizona.
This is the second straight year Mesquite had the opportunity to compete in Section 7. But it wasn’t nearly to the same extent.
Girls’ games – one per team – were used as openers for the boys’ weekend, which extended three full days. This year, the boys will again have three full days, but two additional days were added for a qualifying tournament.
Candice Gonzales said the girls’ deserve to have the same recognition of the boys and the same number of games throughout the weekend. And the opportunity to now play in front of several college coaches opens the door for a potential jump to the next level when their high school careers are over.
“They work so hard,” Candice Gonzales said. “They’re working 12 months out of the year to get to where they want to be. Some of them may not want to go off and play but they’re being the best they can be.”
Kahlia Gonzales, Candice’s daughter and a junior guard for the Wildcats, said she had some nerves walking into State Farm Stadium. It was unlike any other venue she and her teammates had played in before.
The field used for Cardinals’ games was rolled out and 12 courts were placed on the concrete floor. Fans could watch from the stands while college coaches sat courtside.
“I was mostly excited about it,” Kahlia Gonzales said. “I feel very appreciative that they’re doing this for girls’ basketball. It makes a lot of our girls feel more appreciated. Last year it wasn’t this big. It’s big time.”
Like Mesquite, Perry’s players also felt as if they were more appreciated for the addition of a full girls’ weekend.
The Pumas found themselves front and center right away at Section 7, playing in the premier bracket featuring some of the top teams in the country. They played on one of two courts that feature grandstands courtside, along with numerous tables and chairs that were filled by college coaches for their first game of the weekend.
“It’s huge,” Perry coach Andrew Curtis said. “There could be a girl that picks up a Division I offer that nobody knew about. Make some plays, show out and you could change your life.”
Perry junior guard Sage Henry said the atmosphere was the most notable difference from last year to this year.
“The atmosphere is a lot different from last year,” Henry said. “Seeing all the college coaches watch us on the court, we just have to do our best.”
Curtis, who also helps run Section 7 when his team isn’t playing, said the growth of the girls’ game has been a sight to see. The rise in the level of talent in Arizona made it a no brainer for the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association to dedicate an entire weekend to the girls.
Overall, the weekend brought a new experience and opportunity. It also allowed teams to mesh early as they go into a long off-season before the start of winter sports later on in the fall.
And because of Section 7, some of those girls will go into the season now on the radar of colleges.
“This is the best event for the June scholastic viewing in the country,” Curtis said. “I love it.”