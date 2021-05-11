Any time Tariq Freeny steps up to the plate to bat or behind it to catch, he often hears the words of his uncle behind him.
“Seven seconds, Tariq!” Tilt Shabuzz, his uncle, screams. The term is a sentimental one between the two, and one that has helped Freeny overcome the emotion that often comes with baseball. It’s in those 7 seconds Freeny slows everything down, analyzing his opponent’s next move and his own.
It often brings a smile to his face. After all, before the 2021 season he hadn’t heard it while playing in nearly three years.
“If you’re on top of your stuff and you’re mentally in the game you’re going to know what’s going to happen 7 seconds before it even happens,” Freeny said. “That’s you being ready and mentally prepared. He screams it out when it really matters and when it comes down to it, it really works.”
Freeny’s high school baseball journey began with him at Mountain Pointe preparing to play for the Pride. But he then transferred to Hamilton where a large talent pool quickly cast a doubt on his ability to see the field at a young age.
He eventually landed at Mesquite where he had hoped to play as a sophomore. However, due to nagging issues with the growth plate in his right shoulder, he was forced to sit out.
The injury kept Freeny off the field for nearly three years, beginning before his high school career. Now healthy, he’s made the most of it. And the Mesquite baseball program has reaped the benefits of his availability.
“He’s the reason why we are doing what we are doing,” Mesquite coach Jeff Holland said. “I’ve never had a single player change the complexion of the team like he has. Pitchers are out there more confident with him there. He controls the game, he’s the field general.
“Once a pitcher trusts a catcher, they’ll throw any pitch. He’s done that well.”
Freeny has become one of the leaders of the team this season at catcher. Younger players within the program look up to him for guidance while the older players rely on him to be another leader in Mesquite’s clubhouse.
He’s been able to build a connection with all of his teammates, something the pandemic made difficult.
Freeny is one of few athletes across the East Valley who have remained online for school all year due to the pandemic. It’s a decision that was made between him and his father, Michael Freeny, before Mesquite and other Gilbert schools went back to in-person learning last fall.
Online school has allowed him to virtually create his own schedule. He starts the day with schoolwork and finishes in time to drive to Mesquite for baseball practices or games. Even without having a physical presence in the halls of Mesquite, he’s been able to build chemistry with his teammates on the field.
“I have a flexible schedule so I can practice during the day and come with the team,” Freeny said. “When I came in, they really accepted me. They’ve made everything super easy and made me feel welcome here.
“I’ve never felt accepted like this. I really feel like I’m part of this family.”
In his first varsity season, Freeny has found success at the plate.
He has one of the highest batting averages on the team at .415 with 27 RBI and a home run. Behind the plate, he has a team high 87 put outs and a perfect fielding percentage.
Freeny attributes much of his success to his father and uncle, who both worked diligently with him during his long rehab process to get back on the field. It was a grueling task that often resulted in pain but when that eventually subsided, he began to thrive.
“I spoke to coach (Mike) Woods (Hamilton) about him, and he told me Tariq was good, but he just hadn’t seen him play because of his injury,” Holland said. “But when he came in and was healthy, the chemistry of this team got better. We were struggling at the catcher position but with him, it’s like God sent us an angel.”
Mesquite wrapped up the shortened regular season Wednesday with a win against Shadow Mountain. The Wildcats, currently the No. 3 seed in 4A, finished the year with a 19-1 record with their only loss having come against Saguaro in late March.
The Wildcats are routinely in the championship hunt under Holland on a yearly basis, but this year’s team seems more poised than ever to make a deep run.
Holland will continue to rely on the leaders of his program to help the team navigate through the postseason, which is now single elimination. That includes Freeny, who dealt with injury for so long is eager to help lead Mesquite on a championship run.
“It’s been hard mentally,” Freeny said. “I just had to be strong and willing to keep trying no matter how hard it got. Being here, it’s a great feeling. I’m grateful to have this opportunity.”