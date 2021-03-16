It’s an announcement that still holds some shock value even a year after it was made by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
COVID-19, at the time a virus still relatively unknown to Arizonans, officially became a global pandemic in March 2020. What followed were shutdowns to businesses, schools and, on March 30, the spring sports season.
The AIA initially suspended the season on March 16, after Gov. Doug Ducey announced the closure of schools for two weeks. But as the closure extended, so did the suspension of spring sports until it was ultimately canceled.
“It was quick,” Highland head baseball coach Eric Kehoe said. “We played a double-header Saturday, off Sunday, practiced Monday and were rained out Tuesday. We found out Tuesday night we couldn’t practice. Just like that, we were done.
“It was just an empty feeling, especially for our seniors. Everything after that was just in limbo.”
Now in the new season, Highland is preparing to open its season March 16 against cross-town rival Gilbert. It’ll be the first time in over a year the Hawks put on their teal and black uniforms to compete against another team.
Senior catcher Chris Coyer couldn’t help but grin at the thought of the umpire yelling “play ball!” for the first time in over 12 months. It’s a thought that brings joy, excitement and some nerves at the same time.
But more than anything, being able to once again play for his school – especially now as a senior – he and the rest of his team have a new appreciation for the sport in general.
“There’s so much more of a love for baseball and an appreciation,” Coyer said. “It was never an obligation, but it feels like it really isn’t anymore. We get to live, love and breathe this sport every day. We are more than thankful now to be able to come out here.”
That same feeling has been expressed by teams all across the East Valley.
Hamilton, which ended as the top-ranked team in the country according to MaxPreps in 2020 and is near the top of the leaderboards again, was busy going through various drills to prepare for its first game in over a year.
Head coach Mike Woods said, “I thought it was possible we might lose our season, but we held out for a good month,” Woods said. “As far as it affecting this season, I never saw that happening. We’re just happy to be out here again and we will do whatever we have to do to get the season in.”
In Mesa, Skyline’s baseball program was preparing for its season-opener on March 12 at Cibola in Yuma.
Echoing the sentiment of his peers, Skyline head baseball coach Pat Herrera said he was shocked when the season was canceled last season. So much so the Coyotes’ 2020 schedule, where they only got through eight games, still hangs in his office adjacent to the team’s dugout.
Every year since he took over the program in 2014-15, he has framed and hung an enlarged schedule with the results of his team’s games on the concrete walls of his office. The 2020 schedule is still unframed.
Admittedly, he wasn’t sure yet what to do with it.
“I kind of want to throw it away because it’s bad luck,” Herrera said.
In Ahwatukee, both Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista are preparing for spring sports to commence once again.
Pride head baseball coach JJ Sferra recalls the day he told his team the season was canceled last year. Mountain Pointe was due for a strong season with the likes of Carson Tucker, who was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft, and Ethan Long, now at Arizona State, in the lineup.
“It was tough,” Mountain Pointe baseball coach JJ Sferra said. “Obviously we were super talented last year but they’re still kids. You get close to them. I felt bad for the seniors, I felt bad for the juniors and sophomores. They just wanted to play, and I felt bad for them.
“I couldn’t imagine being in their position and have the season taken away.”
Desert Vista head baseball coach Cody Brassfield echoed Sferra, adding that while players were able to find an outlet in club baseball, there’s a new level of excitement for the high school season to return.
“Kids are kids and they’re just excited for the season,” Brassfield said. “I know they feel like they lost out on some games, but I’ve got a young team and they’re trying to make the best of it right now. They’re just happy to be playing.
“They enjoy their club teams but when you hear them talk, you can tell they’re excited for this season, the high school season.”