Spring recap: EV schools dominate on track, courts and fields

The countdown is on for a new sports season for high schools across Arizona and the East Valley.
The 2023-24 athletic year will bring some changes along with it, most notably adding girls’ flag football as a sanctioned sport under the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Before looking ahead to a new season, it’s time to reflect on this past spring, which saw numerous area championships, standout performances and finales to flag football as it is set to enter a new era.
“Without these past two years in the spring and the 15 years before that, every game led us to what is going to be an explosion next year,” Hamilton coach Matt Stone said in May. “Nobody understands how big this is going to be. It took Florida 17 years to split into two divisions and they’re the number one state for flag football.”
The final club season of flag football came and went this past spring with a large increase in the number of participating schools.
In total, six districts and Xavier Prep competed in what previously was a league featuring only Chandler Unified School District teams. A regular season was played, and tournament held with the top eight programs.
Casteel matched up with Hamilton for the title. The Colts came away victorious — their first win over Hamilton — for the championship.
Casteel coach Rae Black said after the win it felt good to be a champion of the club season. But her sights are now set on the fall.
“I am excited,” Black said. “Our best strategy is to come out and still play good. Now, we can really start planning on the fall and having a strategy to keep our team strong.”
Casteel as a school had an impressive showing this spring.
The boys’ volleyball team, nationally ranked all year, won the 5A title by sweeping Ironwood. The baseball program, an early favorite given the talent and level of coaching from Matt Denny, was also a preseason favorite.
The Colts answered with a 15-run outing in the title game to beat Catalina Foothills. It’s the first championship in program history.
“These guys, all year long, this is an incredible season with come-from-behind wins,” Denny said after his team’s win.
Other area programs also shined.
Queen Creek baseball made it to the championship game where it fell to Hamilton. The softball program made a run to the semifinals before it was upset by Basha.
Catherine Littlewood, a senior who missed most of track season with a Jones fracture, returned two weeks before state to set a new state record in long jump.
She said after the meet coming back to compete is what she had aimed for.
“All of my effort was shown today,” Littlewood said. “I’m happy for myself but at the end of the day this isn’t for myself. Records come and go but the glory of God is forever.”
Like Queen Creek, several Chandler programs found success — which has become a norm as of late.
Hamilton captured its second straight 6A baseball championship while the Basha softball program knocked off district rival Perry for the title.
Chandler’s boys and girls relay teams shined at the state track meet. The girls, which was comprised of Kya Kisler, Amiyanee Harris, Drycaea Berry and S’Niyah Cade, placed first in the 4x100 relay.
The boys — Geremiah Flunder, Sammie Hunter, Ca’lil Valentine and Andereya Nsubuga — tied for first in the 4x100 with West Point. Even after judges sorted through single frames, it was deemed a tie for the event state title.
“It was down to the end so we really wished we could’ve held on to this,” Valentine said. “As a team we worked really hard in practices day in and day out. Thankful for my coaches and my teammates. It was really nerve wrecking waiting.”
In Gilbert, Perry’s boys’ volleyball program, a nationally ranked team, battled Highland, which was also nationally ranked heading into the 6A final.
It took five sets, but the Pumas came away with the upset to secure their second state title in three years. It was a banner year for both teams, as they were the two best all season long while gaining the national exposure.
Highland’s girls’ track team made up for the title loss by winning the first Open Division track championship the same night.
The win by the girls allowed Highland to tie the record for most state titles in a season, a record that was set by Seton Catholic at nine. Including cheer and spirit line, Highland matched the number.
“Heartbroken about volleyball,” Highland Athletic Director Brandon Larson said in a text. “Should’ve been 10.”
The Mesa community was led by Red Mountain and Mountain View this season, as the Mountain Lions Boys’ won the first Open Division track championship, and the softball team made a run to the semifinals.
Red Mountain junior Tyler Mathews shined on the track, securing three state records and the fastest time in the 800 in the nation this season.
Mountain View also saw some impressive performances this spring, most notably in track with Zack Gaumont placing second in the 100.
Eastmark was also represented by Bryson Nielson, who was one of the only small school athletes to go toe to toe with big schools at the state track meet.
Overall, it was yet another banner year for East Valley schools. And like it does every season, it paves the way for what will be a fast summer break as schools look to carry momentum from the spring into the fall and beyond.
Despite the season just ending, some athletes like Mathews, already have a plan in store for next year.
“Next year, I honestly have my eyes set on the national record,” Mathews said. “I’m obviously still a couple of seconds away from that. But with how I’ve been progressing it’s definitely something I can achieve.”