East Valley high school athletic directors continue to do their part to navigate sport programs through a tenuous summer filled with uncertainty surrounding a fall sports season.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association pushed back the start date of official practices to Aug. 17, prompting several schools to shut down athletic summer training sessions on campus.
Gilbert Public Schools was one of the first districts to allow athletes to return to campus. A three-phased plan was introduced with conditioning followed by the ability for teams to workout in larger groups and use equipment.
Schools advanced to the second phase before camps were shut down. Gilbert athletic directors have met weekly to discuss resuming workouts. Rod Huston, the athletic director at Mesquite, said they are hopeful to allow teams back to campus and resume activities in the second phase on Monday, July 20.
“We meet and have a discussion, come up with our plans and share it with Steve McDowell, the district AD, then he takes it to the cabinet to share what we are thinking,” Huston said. “Everything is kind of week-to-week right now.”
Much of the discussions center around the risks to coaches who may be in the category where severe illness is possible due to the virus. They also focus on the social-emotional aspect for kids sitting at home doing zoom calls and not having interaction with others.
Huston said the athletic directors believe teams need a three-to-five-week window to get teams back together and prepare for a season. Of course, there’s still the possibility of the season being delayed even longer or canceled.
“I’m hopeful,” Huston said. “I think the AIA is taking a measured approach and is watching what is going on. There’s a piece of high school sports that is different. For many kids, even as a sophomore playing on a junior varsity team, that could be there last time doing it and it is special for them. I don’t want them to lose that.”
All summer activities across Mesa Public Schools were suspended shortly after Ducey’s order. Some teams called off training beforehand. Red Mountain Athletic Director Jason Grantham said there is no set date for teams to return to campus.
“We are kind of in a holding pattern right now,” Grantham said. “Once the AIA came out and said without kids in school there won’t be sports, Mesa followed suit and had us cancel summer camps until further notice. Hopefully we can return before the Aug. 17 date but as of right now the entire district is kind of on hold.”
In Ahwatukee, both Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista’s athletic programs have also been told to pause workouts until at least July 20. Pride Athletic Director Aaron Frana remains hopeful for a fall sports season.
“I’m optimistic about sports happening in the fall,” Mountain Pointe Athletic Director Aaron Frana said. “Our student-athletes need sports to give them some sort of normalcy.”
Football was the only school team practicing on Desert Vista’s campus this summer. School Athletic Director Tommy Eubanks said volleyball, baseball and softball had considered conducting camps but decided to not go forward with plans so players could stick to their respective clubs.
Chandler Unified was one of the few to bring teams back on July 13.
Chandler never made it out of the first phase of its return-to-play plan. The morning of its scheduled transition to the second phase, teams were told to press pause on advancements.
Several school districts have already explored ways to give students an option to resume school in the fall completely online, fully in person or a combination of the two. The AIA allows students to complete online schoolwork as long as it is registered through a district and one of its respective schools and compete on an athletic team. Executive Director David Hines said that will remain the case this year if students choose to only conduct online coursework.
“Kids taking virtual classes through a third-person, Primavera type are not eligible,” Hines said. “If the governor says we can go back to in-person school, regardless if a kid decides to stay online, go in-person or do a combination of the two, they are eligible at that school.
“For example, if a kid takes online classes through the Mesa district and some are through Mountain View, they are eligible to compete for Mountain View.”
Arizona isn’t alone when it comes to uncertainty surrounding the fall sports season or in-person learning.
Michael Hinojosa, the superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District in Texas, told multiple news outlets last week that he has doubts football can be played. Other states such as New Mexico have already moved football and soccer to the spring.
Doing the same in Arizona is unlikely. However, Hines said the association is weighing a number of different options, including delaying and shortening the fall sports season.
As it stands, the AIA said if kids are allowed back into schools by Aug. 17, golf is likely to begin Aug. 24, badminton Aug. 31 and all other sports, including football and volleyball, will begin the week of Sept. 7. Even if school is delayed further, however, Hines said the association has discussed several backup plans. As it stands, if kids are allowed back in schools sports will be played.
“Plan ‘A’ went out the window, but we have a plan ‘B,’ ‘C,’ ‘D,’ and so on,” Hines said. “We have the ability to do a number of different things in order to not lose out on another season.”