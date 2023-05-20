A San Tan Charter School coach has been National Coach of the Year by the National High School Strength Coaches Association.
When Bobby Davis was hired by San Tan Charter School in July 2021 to be the school’s new strength and conditioning coach, he knew he wanted to bring an innovative and well-rounded approach to the school’s student athletes.
Davis works with middle school and high school students at the Gilbert school, as well as the student athletes who play flag football volleyball and boys’ basketball.
The school said he “has created a successful program that focuses on speed, agility and nutrition instead of only spending hours in the weight room.”
After going through a lengthy evaluation process, Davis was thrilled to learn that he won the prestigious award.
“I was very humbled to be nominated, let alone receive the award. There are a lot of phenomenal coaches in this state, so it is humbling to know that they believe in me and what I am doing,” Davis said.
Principal Brandon Tauscher of San Tan Charter School’s 7-12 Power Campus said he is pleased but not surprised that Davis was named the NHSSCA National Coach of the Year.
In his recommendation letter to the association, he said Davis is one of the most “uniquely gifted, personable, and popular teachers” he has worked with in his 20-plus career in education.
“What stands out most is his ability to connect with any person on campus, and in how quickly he has built the weight room into a destination classroom experience,” Tauscher wrote.
He also noted that Davis overhauled the school’s athletics department by attracting both student athletes and a large number of non-athletes to the weight room and his classes.
“Coach connects with his students not just because they recognize his obvious competence in his discipline, but because they trust him.”
Davis came to San Tan Charter School with a wealth of experience in strength and conditioning.
After working alongside his dad Bob Davis at the family’s Strength of America program, Davis began working as a head strength and conditioning coach in 2015.
“I believe that a rising tide raises all ships, and the people that surround me here push me to strive to be better for them and the student athletes here. I have also really enjoyed the relationships I have created with the student athletes here as well as the community here,” Davis said.