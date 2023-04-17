Phil Cardis knows all too well what a positive experience with a coach can do for young baseball players.
He provided that for his own kids in Red Mountain Little League in Mesa and through his East Valley-based club, AZ Wildfire.
So, he jumped at the opportunity to move up in the ranks and applied to become the next head baseball coach at San Tan Charter, where both of his kids attend. He was officially named head coach beginning in the 2023-24 school year on April 4.
“I’m just thankful for it,” Cardis said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to help them and considering and giving us the opportunity. I look forward to having a successful program that’ll have great kids with high character.
“Hopefully that translates to success on the field going forward.”
Cardis’ background with youth baseball is extensive in the East Valley.
For many years he helped run Red Mountain Little League Baseball, both as a parent volunteer and as the league president during the height of the pandemic. Cardis was forced to shut down operations for the year, much like the rest of youth sports leagues, and navigate through it to host a season the following year.
He also was part of the staff that helped reignite the Wildfire baseball club in 2021. He, alongside partner Don Peters, now provide an outlet for youth and teen baseball players to play outside of the high school and junior high seasons.
Many players from the Wildfire play for San Tan Charter in the spring, including Cardis’ two sons, George and Luke. He said there’s a strong alignment between the high school and club team as it relates to character development.
“We’ve been fortunate enough, we’ve had a lot of kids in the Wildfire as well as other past stops that have been positively impacted,” Cardis said. “Just that record of what we’ve been able to do was probably a factor.”
Cardis, who is a managing partner for a Mesa-based law firm specializing in estate planning, probate, business, real estate and personal injury, played baseball growing up.
He appeared in the Pan American Games in Guatemala for Team USA and began his college career at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He finished at Luther College, a Division III school in Iowa.
While he hasn’t coached at the high school level or for a school, he feels he is ready for the challenge at San Tan Charter. He will inherit a program that has backing from school administrators and has begun turning the corner as a program this season at 4-2 through six AIA power point games and sits just one spot out of the 2A Conference play-in tournament.
“There’s a good foundation that’s there and I’m looking forward to adding to that,” Cardis said. “The goal is to have the same success they’re having this year. Which is great. But further than that, how do we sustain that success?
“Building upon the foundation that’s there and continue to progress forward.”
Cardis said he will continue to support the Roadrunners through the rest of the season. He will also begin building the off-season program that will consist of trainings.
He’s excited for the opportunity to lead a high school program. But more importantly, he’s excited to build teenagers into young men and help them succeed through baseball.
“When the season comes to an end, we’ll talk about plans going forward,” Cardis said. “You want to have a plan and execute that plan. That’s already in motion.”