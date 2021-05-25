It wasn’t long ago that the future of high school sports in Arizona was still up in the air.
Fast forward to May 15 and the gym inside of Skyline High School was near full capacity for the 6A volleyball championship between top-ranked Perry and No. 2 Sandra Day O’Connor. Students packed the stands, sporting smiles for all to see and created an electric atmosphere that made Saturday’s title game feel like a “normal” sporting event.
The two had faced off earlier in the year, which Perry won with some ease, 3-1. However, the Pumas, who are the top-ranked team nationally, were forced to rally from a deficit to capture the program’s first-ever state title in the decisive fifth set over the Eagles.
“That was the first fifth set I think maybe everybody on the team has played, because last year we got it taken, we had a couple starters then,” Perry head coach Ryan Tolman said.
Perry jumped out to an early lead in the first set before O’Connor rallied to narrowly beat the Pumas 25-22 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. Being down in a match was a rare occurrence for Perry, which had dominated all year long and into the playoffs.
However, the Pumas answered right back with a win of their own in the second set after going on a 10-5 run to take the lead and win.
O’Connor was able to build momentum in the third set, jumping out to an 18-10 lead over Perry. The Pumas began to make a late push, but it proved to not be enough as they fell to a 2-1 deficit in the match.
Hoping to avoid defeat, Perry answered the call with a 25-17 victory over O’Connor to force the decisive fifth and final set of the match. Gehrig Tolman, a junior and the son of Perry’s head coach, came alive in the fourth set to help his team avoid elimination. He and senior Dalan Smith began to mesh on the offensive side of the net for Perry that eventually helped lead to the win.
The fifth and final set of the match brought a new level of intensity in the gym. Both sides of the stands cheered as the two teams went back-and-forth for the state title.
Perry found a rhythm and gained some breathing room with three straight points that forced O’Connor into a timeout to regroup. However, momentum had already shifted to Perry’s side.
Knowing they were only seven points away from a victory after playing from behind more than once on the night, the Pumas buckled down and stayed focused. They were able to maintain the lead, clawing their way to a 15-12 victory in the fifth set to win the match and state championship.
“It was kind of scary, I’m not going to lie,” Tolman said. “You know, when you really don’t ever get behind, I mean, we were tied five different times this year but never behind like that, I was super proud of how the guys just hung in there and fought.”