Perry head basketball coach Sam Duane lauded his players for the way they’ve handled the expectations set for them this season.
They’ve stayed grounded. They haven’t let national rankings or other outside forces get in the way of their ultimate goal: Winning the first-ever Open Division state championship.
That goal was accomplished Saturday, March 4 at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, and in dominating fashion.
Sophomore forward Koa Peat led the way for the Pumas, finishing with 35 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocks as No. 1 Perry beat No. 10 Sunnyslope 74-58 to win the Open Division state title.
“This one feels really good because of the expectations and the challenges our guys had to go through,” Duane said. “I’m really proud of our guys.”
Perry knew in order to slow down Sunnyslope, it had to limit guard John Mattingley. The freshman entered the state title game averaging just over 14 points per game.
Duane challenged senior Cody Williams to guard him on the defensive end of the floor and he rose to the occasion, as he has all season.
Mattingly was held scoreless in the first half. It allowed Perry to jump out to an initial 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Sunnyslope managed to hang around thanks to big outings from freshman Rider Portela and junior forward Jai Anthoni-Bearden.
But a surge in the second quarter from Perry quickly put the game out of reach as the Pumas outscored the Vikings 20-8.
“Cody did a great job on him in the first half, he had zero points,” Peat said. “I gotta give big credit to Cody, man. We all played really good defense, but Cody played really good defense. He’s the player of the year, come on.”
When given a chance to take over, Peat took it.
He powered his way into the lane, drawing contact on nearly every trip. When Sunnyslope blocked off the lane, he pulled up for midrange jumpers.
There was no stopping him on the offensive end of the floor as his teammates kept feeding him the ball. On defense, he was a force down low, blocking shots into the second row of the baseline seats at times.
“Koa Peat is hard to stop,” Duane said. “He makes guys good coaches.”
Even as Sunnyslope gained some momentum in the second half behind Portela and Mattingly finding space to score, the Vikings couldn’t stop the onslaught from Perry’s offense.
Williams finished his final high school game with 15 points. Sophomore Nono Brown had 9, senior Ben Egbo had 7 and sophomore D’Andre Harrison corralled 10 rebounds.
Peat exited the floor in the fourth quarter to “MVP” chants from the Perry student section. Williams and Egbo, the only two senior starters, received standing ovations.
It was the perfect ending for Williams and the Pumas, who, despite being the favorites throughout by most, still felt they had to play with a chip on their shoulder to prove the few doubters they did have wrong.
“It’s even better when the whole season people were saying we weren’t going to win the Open Division, we’re not as tough, we can’t go back-to-back,” Williams said. “It’s nice to be the best in the state.”
Williams is one of three seniors departing this year’s state championship team. That leaves Perry in the hands of Peat and company next season.
“I’m going to miss Cody, Ben and Isaac, man,” Peat said. “It’s going to be a different team next year but we’re going to go into next year with the same attitude.”
“It’s a blessing. It feels really good.”