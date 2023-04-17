There’s never been a time where Bella Taylor has felt bad for herself due to her disability.
To both her and her family, her undeveloped arm is a representation of her personality. It’s also been the driving force behind her ability to succeed in numerous sports and other extracurricular activities throughout her childhood.
She expected people to doubt her. If anything, that added more fuel to her fire. Now a freshman at Perry High School, that fire is burning as bright as ever as she excels on the tennis court for the Puma varsity team as both a player and a figure of inspiration.
“I think it’s cool that people are inspired by it,” Bella said. “That helps me knowing that, rather than people being weirded out by it. People will tell me that I’m showing everyone can do anything no matter what their circumstance is.
“It makes me feel good being able to inspire others to do what they love.”
There’s no explanation as to why Bella’s left arm stopped developing just below her elbow. Doctors suggested potential blood clots, but her mother, Elisa, simply shook her head and shrugged her shoulders when asked about a diagnosis.
Elisa and her husband never wanted to hold Bella back despite her arm. They wanted her to be as active as possible in sports and other activities.
They were worried at times what the feedback from other kids would be when they saw her. But Bella proved to be thick-skinned and never let comments get to her.
Growing up, she swam competitively and was a goalie in soccer. When she was in the fourth grade, her parents decided to give tennis a shot. Elisa, who played tennis, admits she was concerned she wouldn’t be able to play the sport, mostly due to regulations with serves typically requiring two hands. But her trainer showed her a YouTube video of other athletes with one hand and the technique they used to serve.
From there, she perfected it.
“We just wanted to see if it was even possible for her to play competitively and have a legal serve,” Elisa said. “(The video) is what came up and she just tried to copy it and tweak it and that was it.”
Perfecting the serve was just one way Bella has been able to prove no challenge is too big for her.
“In the past, I would tell her things might be out of her league or a bit of a challenge. But that’s what she goes for the most,” Elisa said. “If she wants it, she’ll go for it. She’s a winner.”
Bella’s disability allowed her to relate to other athletes facing similar situations from around the world.
Elisa helped her connect with various Paralympic athletes through social media when she was younger, including Australian Paralympian swimmer Jessica Smith. Like Bella was inspired by Smith, Smith was inspired by her.
Smith and others offered advice, words of encouragement and even some coaching at times through direct messages. She was able to build a connection with them that still stands today. It was also one of the driving factors in her mindset to prove any doubters wrong.
And she’s been able to do that on the tennis court.
“She’s fearless with her stroke. She isn’t scared to swing the racket a little faster and put a little zip on the ball,” Perry coach Keith Castillo said. “Even though she’s a freshman, she’s hitting with that varsity speed. It’s paid off.”
Bella’s play speaks for itself.
She aligns herself along the back line of the court, racket in her right hand with the ball balancing on the springs. When she’s ready to serve, she angles the racket down toward the ground, allowing the ball to roll and come to a stop on the bumper before she quickly rises up, sending the ball into the air.
From there, she’s just like every other high-level tennis player. Her serves can be lethal due to the power she possesses. If it’s returned, she can counter with a powerful forehand or backhand, a shot that typically requires the use of two arms to get as much power behind it as she does.
It was that style of play that helped her earn the No. 3 spot on the varsity roster as a freshman. The Pumas did pool play games to determine placements. Bella shined in the moment.
“I definitely had to work for it,” Bella said. “I think I played 13 or 14 matches. It was definitely worth it. It felt pretty good.”
Bella’s main focus right now is to make the state playoffs and make a run at the title. Not only is she confident she can do that this year and over the course of her high school career, but her coach and family are, too.
Her older brother, Gabe, is a sophomore for the Perry tennis team. His twin, Ari, has also been a source of motivation for Bella after she was born with a brain hemorrhage.
The family is close, and they constantly support one another. Bella said one of her main goals is to simply make all of them proud. She admits she isn’t sure she’ll be able to play in college due to her disability. But she hasn’t closed the door on other opportunities that may come on the tennis court.
For now, she aims to continue improving her skills. And most importantly, continuing to prove doubters wrong.
“I don’t need anybody to tell me I can or can’t play tennis,” Bella said. “I can do it on my own.”