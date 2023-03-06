After reaching the 6A State Championship for the first time in team history, Pumas head coach Jason Berg and his boys soundly defeated the San Luis Sidewinders. This championship run has been a long time coming for the boys’ soccer program.
“It’s something that’s been a goal of the program for a while,” Berg said. “I think the boys have been hungry for it. We had a great run in the playoffs and the final which was great.”
The Pumas blanked the Sidewinders 2-0 under a strong shutout performance from junior goalkeeper Carson Pridie.
“It was unreal, it was amazing,” Pridie said. “These boys are family to me, and I am going to miss these seniors, but it’s been an amazing season.”
Pridie made miraculous save after save and never wavered. He carried the team on his back and gave the Pumas a chance to win the game.
“He’s just an animal sometimes when he turns it on,” Berg said. “He had a couple amazing saves, right place right time, and he’s very athletic.”
Perry forward Hudson Deutsch jump started the scoring for the Pumas. After the first four minutes of the game, Perry was on top leading 1-0. As the first half minutes progressed, the San Luis defense tightened up and in turn their offense applied heavy pressure to the Pumas defense.
The Sidewinders had scoring chances time after time, but Pridie stood tall in the net and didn’t allow anything past him. The Puma defense led by Pridie, were strategically playing together, something Berg thinks is special about his team.
“The togetherness and camaraderie; the boys went to California in the winter, and they really hung out and liked each other,” Berg said. “Every single one of them wants to work hard for each other and I think that’s really special because they are so close. It’s like a family.”
“The team played very well, it’s always a team effort, just an outstanding performance from all of us,” Pridie added.
The boys team went on to beat the Sidewinders 2-0 after an all-around defensive clinic put on in the second half by the Pumas.
In the girls 6A State Championship game, Puma goalie Lexi Saveski also had some amazing, acrobatic saves against the Xavier Gators. Her ability to make the crucial stops is a primary reason why Puma head coach Kete Meskill named her captain.
“She’s our captain, she’s our leader,” Meskill said. “We would not be here without her, she has pulled off some amazing saves for us and has put us in a great position and did everything she could.”
In the first half of the game the Gators got off to a hot start by going up 1-0. The Pumas quickly responded with a goal from forward Ashlyn DeLemos to tie the match at 1-1. This would be the last goal scored by the Pumas. The girls fought hard all the way to the finish, but three additional goals by Xavier put this game away. Meskill’s team showed great camaraderie in a losing effort.
“Coming in we had some kids beaten up,” Meskill said. “We had to try some different things and move some kids around, but I told them at halftime I thought this was the most comfortable they’ve ever been in a final and told them to be themselves.”
The Puma girls’ performance was strong throughout the game, but Xavier overwhelmed them in the second half resulting in a 4-1 win.
Going out as a senior in the championship was a memorable moment for Puma senior forward Siera Herbert.
“It meant a lot to play with all of my seniors one last time,” Herbert said. “It was an unfortunate way to end, but I am super grateful for coach Kete who came in and really changed the culture.”
“I wouldn’t have wanted a senior year with anyone else.”
Herbert has committed to playing at the University of Kansas where she looks forward to furthering her soccer career.
“I’m excited for more competition,” Herbert said. “I’m excited to better myself individually and be a leader to others that are here, to see there is a next level that you can be at.”
After the hard-fought loss Meskill consoled many emotional Puma players, giving them advice to help the team’s morale.
“There’s a million people that would love to be where you’re at right now,” Meskill said. “They did everything they could as far as who they are as people, developing into better people and that’s something we want to continue moving forward as they’re done playing on the field.”