A new swim school is officially debuting next month in southeast Gilbert with the mission of ensuring children are safer in and around the water.
Goldfish Swim School opens June 15 for business at 4588 S. Higley Road in the Higley Pavilion shopping center.
Husband-and-wife owners Dana Christ and Alex Schuchardt relocated to Gilbert from Chicago to open the franchise.
When opened, Goldfish will provide swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages 4 months to 12 years.
Classes are offered by specially trained instructors using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay, which builds life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment.
Goldfish Swim School also has launched a Safer Swimmer Pledge campaign to bring greater awareness to water safety and drowning prevention.
The school is encouraging families throughout May to take the pledge and promote parent-child conversations around water safety. Those who take the pledge will be entered in a drawing to win one year of free swim lessons.
Additionally, for each pledge, Goldfish Swim School will donate $1 to the USA Swimming Foundation, the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming, which supports swim-lesson providers with resources, materials and grant funding to allow the opportunity for every child across the country to learn to swim.
“This campaign gets us one step closer to achieving our goal of reducing the number of accidental childhood drownings,” Christ said.
From Jan. 1 to April 30, two children under 5 have drowned, one in Phoenix and the other in Queen Creek, according to the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona. The Coalition reported seven drowning deaths of children in 2020, all under 4 years old.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has warned that due to restrictions brought on by the pandemic, many children have been out of swim lessons for some time, making it critical to brush up on water safety tips before their first experience back in the water.
“Drowning can happen anywhere at any time, to anyone, and with this pandemic-gap in swim lessons, there’s greater risk,” said Dr. Molly O’Shea of Birmingham Pediatrics and Wellness Center and the official pediatrician of Goldfish Swim School.
The pledge is at goldfishswimschool.com/safer-swimmer-pledge.
Once families have taken the pledge, they will receive a promo code for 25 percent off any Speedo USA purchase with 10 percent of that purchase also donated to the USA Swimming Foundation.
World Champion swimmer Ryan Murphy also is pushing this cause by supporting the initiative. Murphy, an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation, said, “I have a deep love for the sport of swimming, but sadly drowning remains the No. 1 cause of unintentional injury-related death among children ages 1 to 4.”
Murphy added that getting swim lessons at a young age can have a positive effect on kids and their ability to feel comfortable in and around the water, while also giving parents peace of mind at the pool or beach.
Throughout the campaign, Goldfish Swim School will be announcing various pledge prizes on social media along with the grand-prize winner of a year of free swim lessons on June 4.
The winning family will be contacted directly to begin the onboarding process and gear up for lessons just in time for the summer season ahead.
Information: goldfishswimschool.com/gilbert.