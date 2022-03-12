All Mesquite senior guard Nate Calmese could do when his Cohenj Gonzales was at the free throw line was turn around and look at the clock.
He knew that with 5.6 seconds remaining and a six-point margin between the Wildcats and top-ranked Salpointe Catholic his team had the championship won. Gonzales missed his second free throw, but it didn’t make a difference as the clock ran out on the Lancers’ last-second shot.
As the buzzer sounded, Calmese pointed to his ring finger. His 34-point, 10-rebound performance at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum Monday night carried the Wildcats to a 64-58 win to claim their first-ever state championship.
“It’s indescribable. Just to know I’m a champion and to see all of our hard work paying off, and for us to be the last ones standing, it’s indescribable,” Calmese said. “Just to know after that shot, everyone was sleeping on us. Now, we’re champions.”
Calmese and the Wildcats entered the contest with the No. 1 ranked team in 4A riding a wave of momentum and adrenaline. Just days earlier, Calmese hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to knock off last year’s champion, St. Mary’s.
The bucket made national headlines and appeared on SportsCenter’s Top-10 plays as the best of the night. Though it did come with some controversy as it was questioned whether he was able to get the shot off in time. But to the naked eye, it was too close to call.
Gonzales, a junior guard who is the other half of Mesquite’s backcourt along with Calmese, said the team was high off the adrenaline from that win for two days before settling down to take care of business against Salpointe Catholic.
And thanks to Calmese’s outing, along with Gonzales’ 14 points and 5 rebounds, they managed to pull off yet another upset victory.
“I think us getting back defensively and us stopping them from getting buckets under the rim, that was a majority of their points, was the turning point,” Gonzales said. “I feel like we started out-rebounding them and taking care of the ball.
“We’re the first team to (win) in Mesquite history. It’s unreal.”
Mesquite’s game plan entering Monday’s contest was to attack in transition and get back on defense to force contested shots from Salpointe’s shooters. While the Wildcats attacked the paint, they often struggled to get back to the other end of the floor.
That led to Salpointe jumping out to a lead in the first 12 minutes of play, thanks in large part to Brett Rosenblatt’s 10 points. Mesquite quickly found itself trailing the Lancers 34-25 before embarking on a 10-0 run to finish the half. The wave of momentum carried over to the third quarter where transition defense and a wave of buckets gave the Wildcats a seven-point advantage.
While slim, it was a lead Salpointe was never able to overcome as the Lancers went cold from the field. They did, however, manage to trim Mesquite’s lead to four with under a minute remaining. But clutch free throws from Calmese and Gonzales put the game out of reach for good.
“Hey, hit our free throws and just be solid with the basketball,” Mesquite coach Shawn Lynch said. “Just be fundamental with the basketball. We reinforced that we have to get guys back (on defense). If we can pressure a little bit, it can slow them. I thought that helped.”
Salpointe was led by the duo of James Smotherman and Rosenblatt, who finished with 13 points each and a combined nine rebounds. Julian Riesgo had 11 points for the Lancers and added 4 rebounds and 6 assists.
Bryant Kayson, who had a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter for Mesquite, had 9 points for the Wildcats and 6 rebounds.
The win was monumental for Mesquite for many reasons. It capped off a Cinderella-type of run where the Wildcats were continuously counted out in the postseason. It also gave them a perfect 20-0 record against teams from the 4A Conference.