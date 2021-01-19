Ty Thompson, who led Mesquite to two consecutive 4A state championships, capped off his high school football career by winning the 2020 Ed Doherty Award.
The award, often considered Arizona’s version of the Heisman, is awarded annually to a player who excels on the gridiron. Thompson joins the likes of two-time winners Bijan Robinson and Teddy Ruben, as well as former Perry quarterback Brock Purdy, who won the award in 2017.
“It means the world to me, it’s a huge blessing, a huge honor,” Thompson said. “It’s a testament to everything my coaches and teammates have put in and the hard work they’ve done supporting me. I’m just really thankful.”
Thompson thanked his family and others who supported during his acceptance speech, where he was joined on stage by Robinson, Purdy, the other finalists and Don Kile, the president of the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club – which presents the Ed Doherty Award.
“My family is definitely the number one people in my life right now,” Thompson said. “They supported me my whole life and have done nothing but make sacrifices to make sure I am as successful as I possibly can be. I’m very thankful for them.”
Thompson, a five-star recruit who signed to play for Oregon next season, capped off a 2020 season filled with adversity by throwing for 3,431 yards and 34 touchdowns.
His pro-style ability helped lead the Wildcats to a 10-1 season that was capped off by a 39-38 victory over Cactus in the title game.
“He’s put so much work in. I know there’s so many guys with a lot of talent and Ty is a guy with a lot of talent, but really, he’s cultivated that talent,” Mesquite coach Scott Hare said. “Very few are going to understand the amount of time, the number of hours he’s spent wanting to be great. Not just as a thrower but as for whatever the school needs.
“There’s so many other aspects to Ty than just being able to sling the football around the field. He’s really worked himself into this position and that’s what I respect more than anything else.”
Thompson was one of five finalists for the award, chosen by a selection committee made up of members of the media from around the state. Chandler senior running back Eli Sanders, Boulder Creek senior running back Jacob Cisneros and Santa Cruz senior running back Hunter Ogle were three other finalists in attendance for the ceremony.
Chandler quarterback Mikey Keene, the fifth finalist, was unable to attend after enrolling early at the University of Central Florida.
Winning the Ed Doherty Award was yet another accomplishment for Thompson in his illustrious high school football career. Along with his two state titles and five-star rating, he was named to the All-American Bowl and named Offensive Player of the Year. He also received other All-American honors from Sports Illustrated and other outlets.
He now plans to head to Oregon, where he will enroll early and begin offseason workouts with the Ducks.
“I’m looking forward to the experience, the acclimation,” Thompson said. “It will be a big change with big responsibilities. It will be a whole lot of fun playing football with some good teammates.
“Hopefully I can bring home the real Heisman for Arizona one day in the near future.”
Eric Lira, a senior wide receiver at Mesquite who caught the state championship-winning two-point conversion pass from Thompson, was also one of 53 nominees for the award.
Lira, who transferred from Central High School in Phoenix before the start of the season due to uncertainty within the district of whether fall sports would be played, enjoyed a breakout season with the Wildcats. He finished with 54 receptions for 1,124 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Arguably his most important catches of the season came in the 4A title game against Cactus, where he caught a touchdown and two-point conversion to secure the Wildcats’ second straight championship.
“I know there’s a lot of student athletes that didn’t have a chance to showcase what they had,” Lira said. “I’m just thankful I had the chance to do that and show what I could do. I’m just thankful for everything.”
Caden Calloway’s breakout junior season in 2019 for Campo Verde ended with a season-ending injury that kept him out of the 5A title game. He bounced back as a senior by rushing for 993 yards and 10 touchdowns to help send the Coyotes back to the 5A semifinals.
He cherished the opportunity to be among the 53 other players nominated for the Ed Doherty Award, and was proud to cap off his high school career in that fashion.
“Just to be out here and be with everyone else, there all these different people going to big schools,” Calloway said. “I don’t think I would want to play anywhere but Campo. I loved my teammates, I loved my coaches and just the overall experience.”