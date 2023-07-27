From left: Mesquite senior PJ Jones, freshman Samari Mercado and sophomore Thobi Lucero all took on the football camp experience with teammates July 14-17 at American Youth’s BILT Camp in Heber. They were taught to be disciplined and were on a tight schedule that consisted of four practices a day. But in the end, the Wildcats turned a corner and headed back to the Valley ready for the season. (Zach Alvira/Staff)