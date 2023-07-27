One by one players exited their respective buses into the cooler — yet still several digits above normal – northern Arizona temperatures.
The destination for Mesquite, American Leadership Academy – Ironwood in Queen Creek and Marcos de Niza was American Youth’s BILT Camp Heber.
But for the three teams that arrived Friday, July 14, and the seven others in the days and week that followed, the summer tradition of going to football camp is more than just escaping the Valley temperatures. It’s about building a bond as teammates and pushing themselves to new limits before the start of the season.
“When I say grow up, I mean they can’t call mommy and daddy to come pick them up because they’re sore,” Mesquite Head Coach Vance Miller said. “They can’t oversleep because they didn’t set their alarm. Right now, they’re relying on each other and are responsible for each other in the dorms.
“We’re teaching them responsibility, and this is where we get to hammer it for 12 practices, three -and-a-half days.”
Mesquite began its camp with a practice shortly after arrival. A few hours later after each team piled into the cafeteria in a single file line, the Wildcats were back out on the field, this time under the lights and temperatures nearing the mid-70s.
There was some hooting and hollering about the cooler weather. Coaches explained to the players that they should enjoy it, despite the tough practice that was to come.
When it was all said and done, players went back to their dorm-style sleeping quarters, where up to six players shared a room in some circumstances. It’s a unique situation, but one senior quarterback PJ Jones is used to at this point. He knows the close quarters brings the team together as a unit.
“People bring projectors or TVs, so we rearrange the room and watch movies or play basketball,” Jones said. “I’m just bonding with my team every chance I get.”
Mesquite’s Saturday and Sunday mirrored each other. The Wildcats began with a 6 a.m. practice and had three more throughout the day that extended to 8:30 at night. In between, they had free time to play basketball, corn hole, sand volleyball or simply rest — which became the most popular option by mid-day Sunday.
Once a night, Mesquite held a team meeting where the logistics of the game were discussed. One night was for the offense, the other the defense.
The Wildcats were forced to be on a tight schedule. Not only to work around the other two teams but to instill discipline.
“I really try to take accountability, but I know some guys aren’t great with that,” sophomore Thobi Lucero said. “But that’s part of being on a team. You encourage people to do things they aren’t used to.”
The camp experience wasn’t new for players like Jones and Lucero. But it was for freshman Samari Mercado. At least in this type of setting.
He had been away from home before for various camps but this experience — rooming and sharing a bathroom with close to 50 kids — was relatively new. Yet, he knew what to expect through conversations he had prior to arriving.
That’s why he took what his coaches would say is the “smart route.” When given the opportunity to relax, he did. Even if some of his freshmen teammates didn’t.
“I didn’t think we had to practice this much,” Mercado said. “I didn’t expect it. Some of (his teammates) goof around too much but it’s good.”
The last full day of the camp is where Miller said his team turned the hypothetical corner, something he hopes to see every year when he takes his kids up to BILT Camp Heber. Things start clicking, whether it be on the field with certain plays or formations or off it with their chemistry.
They fight through how tired they are all throughout the final day. Miller recognized that so he rewarded them. The final night of camp for Mesquite involved a meeting under the outdoor ramada where skits were done that included coaches. Captains were also picked for the season.
Then, the seniors were led to a bonfire pit where coaches addressed them before leaving them to enjoy together.
“I’m going to miss my dudes, playing with them,” Jones said. “They’re my guys.”
Camp life wasn’t all about football in most cases. Players were taught discipline in the form of early wake-up calls.
They were to clean up tables, sweep and most times mop after every meal. If silverware ended up in the trash, a camp staff member blew a loud whistle and the player then fished through the muck to get it out. That only occurred a few times as staffer whistles instilled fear.
But the bonds they created and the growing up they did mentally and physically was one of the biggest takeaways. That’s been the goal for Stephan since he founded American Youth and the BILT Foundation, which has sent more than 1,500 kids to camps for free.
“We now take over 3,000 kids to camp,” Stephan said. “Our coaches love it. It started as a favor, and it’s grown. We’re trying to build individuals, leaders and teams.”
Miller believes Mesquite left camp ready to take on the fall season.
The corner they turned on Sunday afternoon was what his coaches were looking for when they arrived Friday. He’s proud of his players for making it through a grueling schedule.
He challenged them both mentally and physically, and they rose to the occasion.
“We always say we want them to come back down a new person,” Miller said. “We want it to translate to the home, too. Football wise, we want to come back down the hill ready for a game.
“This has been a fantastic week and we’re going to have a fantastic season.”