Culture is everything for the Mesquite beach volleyball team. The cultural success pyramid that head coach Carlos Flys has implemented creates a family rather than just a team.
On day one, before even touching the sand, Flys sits down with his team and hands out a success/cultural pyramid. Success, love, competitiveness, responsibility, communication and respect are the six building blocks focused on the pyramid.
“It’s based loosely on the pyramid of success by Hall of Fame basketball coach John Wooden,” Flys said. “It is still a living, breathing document and varies slightly year by year based on the feedback I get from players.”
It has become something that the girls chose to implement into their lives not only on the court, but also in their everyday life. It is the reason why they were as successful as they were.
Every day before practice the team, coaches included, sat down and chose a culture word of the day. It quickly became their own little tradition. Based on the word they decided on together, they focused on that aspect for the entire practice.
“It was a great tradition that we still use every day. It allows for great conversation and a way to focus on a different, or same, aspect of the pyramid every day,” assistant coach Annika Wallace said.
Assistant coach Daniyah Jehangir found responsibility the most important while she was a player and, in her opinion, it is the foundation for everything that a team and a person individually could need.
“I would say that responsibility is the most important component because under that falls accountability, ownership and no excuses. Once you have the no excuses mindset, the rest of the blocks fall into place,” Jehangir said.
Now as a coach, Jehangir still finds respect equally as important but has also added another component to that list.
Communication is something the Wildcats easily became accustomed to. Day or night the girls would be talking to each other, coaches would be conversing, they always found a way to talk to one another about volleyball or not.
Another key aspect on the pyramid that stuck with the girls was love. This team is a family by choice. They treated each other with the same love and respect a family would.
Senior Hailey Hanna ranked love over all the other components on the pyramid. She claimed that love was the reason the team was as close-knit and successful as they were.
“When you love your sport and the team you play with, it brings out a whole new level of passion, which is another word that falls under the love category,” Hanna said. “Everything in that section just comes together when you emphasize each one.”
Freshman Bella Reyes put love on the top of her list as well.
Since this was her first season with the team, Reyes did not know what to expect. She said that immediately the girls showed her this love that made her feel at home and welcomed.
“This team has shown me a lot of love by treating me like family and always trying to be of service to me and others,” Reyes said. “I think that this team has shown me how important that aspect is of the pyramid, with their actions and dedication. Being a part of the team and feeling the love has made it my favorite part of the pyramid.”
Though Flys only introduced the pyramid to his teams a few years ago, it is something that was always encouraged and talked about since the beginning. Now he offers a visual representation for the girls to have.
All the girls took a liking to the pyramid for various reasons, but in the end, they all saw how useful it was for the team and for them individually in the real world.
“My first reaction was just amazed because Carlos had found a way to put all of the important aspects of the game that weren’t physical on one paper,” Wallace said. “And I loved being able to learn about it and what it does for us. I think the pyramid has truly helped me as a person.”
Flys knew this pyramid was sticking with the girls because he would overhear them talking about it on their own time. Not just when they had to talk about it as a team before practice.
“It kind of becomes the glue that binds us together,” Flys said.
The culture Mesquite has is strong because each and every individual that makes up the program truly believes in culture being vital for a team.
For some, culture is something that is needed to better themselves as a person. Flys has been there to teach these girls culture in a way that they might not have learned from anywhere else.
“To me, culture had always been a lesson on how to become a great leader and great person,” Wallace said. “I find myself performing actions on the pyramid even when I’m not at Mesquite and it truly has changed my outlook on everything I encounter.”
Players like Hanna and Reyes value culture in a way that others may not. They see it in direct relation to their success with the team and individually.
“Culture to me means everything. It is what our program is based off of. It is our livelihood as players,” Reyes said.
As their bond is strong, the girls on the Mesquite beach team, and the coaches as well, are a little family. They do not see each other as just teammates, partners, coaches and players. They are sisters, they are family.
Wallace, once a player and now a coach, sees the girls as her little sisters. She is there for them and will do anything for them just as family would.
“I see the girls differently. I see them as my second family and people I want to teach and help blossom into great people,” Wallace said.
This is what Flys wanted to accomplish. Win or lose, he wanted to create a program that was successful not just because of talent, but because of the love they have for one another.
He wanted his girls to not only make themselves better, but the person next to them better.
“Players talk about our program as a family because that is exactly what it is,” Flys said.