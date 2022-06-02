From the moment he stepped onto the field, football coach Roy Lopez Sr. has made a rare kind of impact in just his first year at Desert Ridge.
With 28 years of experience, Lopez is no stranger to coaching. He would not trade for the job for anything and it is something he knew wanted to do from the very start.
“I think it kept me on the field. It kept me close to, you know, the competition. I love football. I love using it as a tool to get my education,” Lopez said. “If it wasn’t football, it was wrestling. If it wasn’t wrestling, it was baseball. If it wasn’t baseball, you know, it was in the weight room.”
Lopez coaching journey began at New Mexico Highlands University. From there he spent a majority of his time at Marcos de Niza, where he had his greatest success taking the Padres to an overall 88-32 record in 10 seasons.
He moved to the West Valley and took over the football program at Tolleson.
However, his tenure was short-lived as the pandemic and forced Lopez to only coach one full season in his two years with the high school.
“It was tough. The numbers out in that area were really rough because it is such a high population,” Lopez said.
Lopez felt at home right away as he embraced his opportunity he had with Desert Ridge. While his first season with the team was not exactly what he had in mind, the overall record was not necessarily the part that mattered the most to the players. It was Lopez’s attitude and how he helped change the entire culture of the program.
“From the moment I started working with coach Lopez, things were different from what I was used to the past two years before,” senior edge rusher Lance Holtzclaw said. “He was a brand-new face to me and everyone else, but very soon his face became well-known, respected, and loved all around his new home … coach Lopez brought more to the table than just a new face.”
One of the many resources Lopez provided during his first year was his understanding of the game of football and life in general. He shared some of his valuable lessons that not only can any athlete learn from, but any person can.
Another unique way that Lopez has provided to help spread his football knowledge is through his son and current Houston Texans defensive lineman, Roy Lopez Jr.
Not only has his son. been able to become a role model for many of the players, but he has given Desert Ridge a type of resource that not many high school teams have access to.
“Working with Roy Lopez Jr. has been nothing less of a blessing and a gift. To have someone that has made it to play at the level that you dream to play at right there is amazing,” Holtzclaw said. “To have worked out with him has been great. Learning, practicing, then applying what he has taught has done nothing but helped tremendously.”
Ranked as a two-star recruit out of Mesquite High School, the younger Lopez committed to New Mexico State, where he suffered a broken leg during the first week of the 2019 season. He transferred to the University of Arizona and helped set his future for the NFL, where he now plays for the Houston Texans.
“The one thing that will stay the same is just you gotta work. You have to have that work ethic,” the younger Lopez said. “You gotta want it more than everybody else wants it, you know, and something that my dad texts me every day is to ‘outwork them all.’ It’s just the mindset that we live by.”
This kind of contagious mentality has helped the Lopezes build relationships with the team and the entire Desert Ridge community. In his first BTB Roy Lopez Football Camp, the younger Lopez had over 600 total kids in attendance that day and he continued to inspire the minds of many young athletes by sharing a piece of advice he lives by.
“Really it’s just being a good person. But then that all goes back to something that was instilled in me since I was a young kid,” he said. “You know, my dad would say the three rules that you live by. Be a good person, be a good student, and then you be a good athlete, in that order … it is something that I try to relate to others and that I hold close to my heart.”