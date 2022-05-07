For someone who doesn’t like the sun or dust and gets frustrated when a Jolly Rancher wrapper is on the ground, Highland baseball head coach Erik Kehoe is unquestionably a seamless fit for the program.
What stands out about Kehoe are the intangibles and the little things beyond the diamond. On a day-to-day basis, he constantly gives his players invaluable life lessons and situations that translate to the winning culture that Highland is looking to live up to.
Senior third baseman Drake Khamis, one of the main beneficiaries of these experiences, acknowledged the importance of what Kehoe does and how the players’ high level of respect.
“He’s very good at commanding respect from people and he just knows how to go about people and situations,” Khamis said. “He’s just very respectable and you respect him instantly right off the gate, you know?”
Something Kehoe prides himself on is honesty – it’s the number one thing he wants to be known for. Even though being honest can lead to hard feelings at first, in the long run, Kehoe knows it will lead to long-lasting relationships up and down the roster.
“You’re not going to make everybody happy coaching, right? Whether it’s a parent or player, assistant coach, you try to be honest because if you’re honest, they may be mad at you for a couple days but most of them should appreciate the honesty,” Kehoe said. “But if you’re not honest, they may be happy for a couple of days but then if you continue showing that you’re dishonest, that’s not building any relationship.”
If one were to stand by the Highland dugout during a game, the first thing they would notice is how vocal the dugout is, especially Kehoe. Whether it’s talking to a group of players about situational baseball, calling pitches or making defensive adjustments, there is always a conversation to be had for a team that is on the younger side.
“That’s me just trying to be in the moment like ‘hey fellas, it’s a 1-2 count here and this is what we’re calling’ so when you’re in that situation you understand why we’re doing this,” Kehoe said. “I try to use those as like coaching moments and some kids eat that up, some don’t.”
Assistant coach JJ Costantino, who has now been with Kehoe for three years at Highland, previously coached in California for 10 years before coming to Arizona and touched on how the relationship felt 10 years strong with Kehoe from the start.
“He’s an unbelievable coach. He sets his expectations and standards extremely high to where it’s always motivating the players,” Costantino said. “He’s very old school in a new age kind of way, if that makes any sense. Kind of the best of both worlds.”
In high school, Kehoe went through a couple of rough patches and it was his coaches who acted as his mentors and gave him good advice. It’s those memories that helped Kehoe find his calling.
“That’s what really kind of focused me or drove me into the teaching and coaching ranks. I wanted to be that mentor for a student-athlete, or even a student if that situation arose,” Kehoe said. “Everyone has a purpose and the challenge is to find that purpose. I feel like my purpose is coaching baseball, working with kids and building relationships.”
The culture of growth, togetherness and accountability that Kehoe has created in his short tenure with Highland will continue to progress throughout the years, with the constant goal being to make a positive impact on any player or assistant coach’s life.
“Obviously it’s not just about baseball and he preaches that,” Costantino said. “We want to obviously instill the players into playing the game the right way but also carrying themselves the right way and I think he gets that point across very well.”
Costantino also emphasized how the connections and relationships Kehoe has built over the years has gotten many players to the collegiate and professional level, and he will continue to use those resources for his players until he decides to hang it up.
Kehoe just wrapped up his 25th season coaching. He has friends who have retired after losing the passion and drive for it and told him he will feel the same way.
Luckily, Highland won’t need to find a replacement anytime soon.
“I still love going out to our field. We have one of the best fields in the state and every day when I get out to the field there’s just like a rejuvenation… we’re getting to do our thing,” Kehoe said. “We’re in our space, our sanctuary, and I still love that.”