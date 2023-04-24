Throughout his coaching career, Jeff Holland has always put his players first.
Every win was because of how they played, while losses were on him as the head coach. In Mesquite’s championship victories, he credited the players for buying in and coming together to get it done on the field. He doesn’t enjoy the spotlight, which is why he was hesitant to accept a pregame ceremony April 14 that honored him for his 25 years coaching the Wildcat baseball program.
But he knew there was no getting out of it. And he’s thankful for that.
“I don’t like the limelight,” Holland said. “I just want to coach and do my job. But this is why I do it. I was kinda upset in a good way because I know (Athletic Director Rudy Alvarado) has good intentions. I also knew it was coming because they did the same thing for (girls basketball coach) Candace Gonzales and we opened up the school together.”
Holland was joined on the field by all members of this year’s Mesquite baseball team, as well as some alumni of the program and family members.
The ceremony was held just before Mesquite’s game against Arcadia, which the Wildcats won by a run.
Holland was presented a banner commemorating 25 years with the school. It was left outside of the dugout for all in attendance to write heartfelt messages during the game. He was also given a custom white and blue bat — part of Mesquite’s color scheme — from his players.
Along with Athletic Director Rudy Alvarado, current Arizona Diamondback pitcher and former Wildcat Zach Davies spoke about Holland in front of the crowd. Davies’ message was simple: He and others that came through the Mesquite program wouldn’t be where they are without Holland as a mentor.
“I know I speak for myself but also for former players that we wouldn’t be in the position we are today without coach Holland,” Davies said. “He’s been an inspiration for a lot of us.
“Twenty-five years is impressive for a school to keep a guy around but it’s a testament to him for being committed to the program that he’s built and to the players and families that have come through.”
Holland said before the ceremony that he would try not to tear up. But that quickly became impossible when he was surprised by his former coach at Gilbert High School, Bob Everett.
Everett is a coaching legend in Gilbert and Arizona high school baseball. He was inducted into the Arizona Coaches Hall of Fame in 1989, two years before he won his seventh and final state title as a coach. He also coached football at both Peoria and Gilbert, remaining on the sidelines of both spots for more than 25 years.
He now has a tournament named after him, the Bob Everett Baseball Classic, played at various schools in Gilbert in the beginning of the baseball season. When Everett appeared from the crowd to greet Holland with a hug, they couldn’t contain their emotions.
It helped put into perspective what Holland means to Mesquite, and in turn allows him to share what the school means to him.
“It’s awesome,” Holland said. “I’ve had the best experience here. It’s Mesquite. I’m going to die in blue and silver.”
The ceremony was capped off by a first pitch thrown out by Holland’s father, Denny, who had suffered from various health-related complications this season that didn’t allow him to attend as many games as he would normally.
But he wasn’t going to miss the celebration for his son.
Holland was just an assistant coach at Highland when he was given the opportunity to start the Mesquite program 25 years ago. Some of his fondest memories include standing where home plate is now and watching as crews built the field with his son.
He never imagined that he would still have the opportunity to stand in the same spot 25 years later with all of his kids, two of which came through the program and played under him. Holland said the Mesquite community welcomed him from day one and has continued to do so every year he has returned.
For that, he never plans to leave. He wants to be a Wildcat until his final game as coach, whenever that may be.
“I thought of moving on and doing something else, but this is my home,” Holland said. “I grew up all of my 20s, 30s, 40s and now I’m 50. It’s my second home. I love it.”
The Wildcats’ win after the ceremony was their 13th overall and 11th in AIA play. They’re currently hanging on to a spot in the top five of the 4A Conference rankings. They have one more game left in the regular season, a bout Monday afternoon with Marcos de Niza.
It’s a familiar position for Mesquite to be in. The Wildcats have made the postseason in all but two years dating back to 2004, according to MaxPreps. The seven state titles hold a special place in Holland’s heart.
But he hopes to achieve a few more, starting with this season.
“We have to get hot,” Holland said. “I told them the other day if we want to win this thing, we have to win four or five in a row. I think they’ll be ready. We’re young but we can’t use that as an excuse.
“We just have to play relaxed, play loose and find a way to win.”