Trailing 21-6 midway through the second quarter of the 5A championship game at Sun Devil Stadium last Friday night, Higley needed an answer.
Cactus’ defense was holding the Knights’ high-powered offense to minimal big plays, something they thrived off of all season. But finally, the spark came and never went away.
Higley went on to outscore Cactus 35-0 through the final two-and-a-half quarters to beat Cactus 41-21, securing the school’s first championship in history.
“It’s awesome to be the first to do anything, like this team has had a myriad of firsts,” Higley head coach Eddy Zubey said. “So, to be able to be the first team, they’re always going to be remembered in the Higley lore to be able to be the first team to win at all, to do it all, so it’s awesome. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to accomplish and I’m just happy that I did.”
The gameplay itself appeared to be heading toward a back-and-forth affair early on as each team would have their moments to shine.
After surrendering an early touchdown to Higley quarterback Jamar Malone, Cactus rallied back and vaulted into the lead. This came off a 51-yard sprint from running back Damian Jiles and pick-six from two-way sophomore Nikko Boncore-Montoya. Senior leader Will Galvan punched in another score with just over five minutes left in the half.
The Knights composed themselves, halting a red-hot Cobra offense, and took advantage of the ensuing punt which gave them positive field position.
Malone and his tail back Daxen Hall marched the offense down the field with Hall getting the endzone nod. After yet another stop by the defense, Malone found receiver Kaden Milner for a 23-yard touchdown. All of a sudden, the game was down to just one point, as the score was 21-20 Cactus leading into the half.
“We knew towards the beginning of the second quarter, we’re going to have to pick it up,” Malone said. “And to be honest, we just made a couple of simple errors. As soon as we fixed those, I felt like we were clicking.”
Clicking they were, as once the half turned, it was all Higley.
The Knights started the half with an 11-play touchdown drive, where Malone and Hall chunked the offense down the field, yet again finished off by a 1-yard score. The Knights’ next turn with the ball went similarly, with Malone locating a wide-open Carter Hancock for a 33-yard score.
The score would continue as such, despite many Cactus efforts to move the ball down the field.
The Cobras were eventually rattled towards the end of the game, gaining many unsportsmanlike penalties through the frustration. Galvan, the true senior leader, was the shining light to his teammates.
“I told them that we can’t lose like that,” Galvan said. “If they won fair and square, then I told them we have to lose fair and square.”
Malone walked in for a game sealing score late in the fourth quarter. The Knight’s 35 unanswered points to secure their lone state championship trophy is something the players will remember for their entire lives.
“It’s just awesome; Something you dream about,” Hancock said. “So just very happy about it.”