The reigning 5A State Champions Higley got a rematch against Desert Edge — one of their closest games in their 2022 finals run, as they defeated the Scorpions 45-42 en route to the title.
Starting off the new season undefeated, the Knights walked into the Scorpions home stadium with high hopes.
In a game that could simply be described as a rollercoaster, the Knights fell short of their ultimate goal in a double overtime shootout, 38-32, all the while committing four turnovers on offense.
“We had our opportunity to win the game, but these guys don’t quit,” Higley head coach Eddy Zubey said. “They’re good character kids and they continue to fight no matter what, and that’s all we ask them to do.”
The game script played in opposite ways for the two programs.
The first half was all Desert Edge, as both offense and defense were firing on all cylinders.
After their defense forced a three and out, quarterback Hezekiah Millender capped off a 60-yard drive with a 36-yard strike to Darius Luvera, setting the score 6-0 — one that lasted for the remainder of the opening quarter.
After the defense kept the pressure on — holding Higley’s star running back Daxen Hall to minimal yardage — the offense responded with series opening with a 33-yard Millender run. That then allowed the quarterback to find KeZion Dia-Johnson for a 48-yard score.
With the offense putting up their two touchdowns, the defense continued its early dominance, as on back-to-back Higley possessions, Maxwell Siemen and Deshawn Warner both returned interceptions for touchdowns, 80 and 25 yards respectively, giving the Scorpions a commanding 25-0 lead with just over two minutes left in the half.
The Knights salvaged some points in the waning seconds of the first half, with Hall capping off the Knights drive with a 9-yard touchdown — sending the teams to the locker rooms with a score of 25-6.
“It’s a lesson,” Higley head coach Eddy Zubey said about the slow first half. “We have to learn from it…. We could have come out and played a little bit more aggressive at the beginning and we couldn’t turn the ball over.”
Queue the script flip.
Higley came out hot from the get-go, driving down the field quickly, as on the backs of Hall and quarterback Gunner Fagrell, the Knights punched in a score on their opening drive via a Fagrell to Kaden Millner connection — finished with a successful two-point conversion attempt.
After the Knights defense forced a three and out, the offense kept marching, finishing a 48-yard drive off with a 12-yard Fagrell pass to Aden Gelber, setting the score at 25-20 halfway through the third quarter.
Needing to extend the lead, Desert Edge was jump started by a big return from Julian Moncivaiz, giving them a short field to put up points.
They did just that, as Millender wiggled around the pocket, delivering a cross-body dart to Dia-Johnson, who made a contested catch for the touchdown.
On the play however, Millender was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct, which resulted in the star quarterback getting ejected late in the third quarter.
Higley took full advantage of the newfound Scorpion offensive struggles, forcing a number of three and outs, giving their offense plenty of time to get back into the game.
The fourth quarter scoring came late in the frame — due to the Desert Edge’s defense forcing two turnovers via a Warner fumble picked up by Jaylen Dawson and a Michael Bryant interception — with Fagrell finding receiver Jaden Taylor for 72 yards and a score, setting the final minute and a half with a score of 32-26 after a missed point after attempt (PAT).
After getting the ball back again, Higley marched right down the field again, with Fagrell tying the game with his legs at 32-32 after capitalizing on a short field.
The Knights missed the go-ahead PAT, which left the score tied, and sent the game into overtime.
Desert Edge started with the ball at the 10-yard line in the first overtime frame. Getting only a couple yards on their first three plays, the Scorpions opted to attempt a field goal, where Warner’s kick was eventually blocked and picked up by a Desert Edge player, eventually getting tackled for the fourth down stop. The play ended with Higley being flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct, setting their starting field position at the 25-yard line for their first attempt.
Getting the ball as far as the Scorpion 3-yard line — via multiple strong Hall runs — the field goal unit came out for the game winning field goal.
The attempt was no good, sending the game into its second overtime.
Higley started with the ball in the second go around, eventually bringing the field goal unit back out. The play resulted in a bad snap, forcing another failed field goal attempt, and giving the Scorpions the ball back in what would be the last series of the game.
Only taking two plays, Aundre Gibson found room for seven yards, then three yards, resulting in the final score of the game.
“I told coach, they’ve had me since my freshman year, its my time to have them,” Gibson said. “I told them to give me the ball, they called the plays, and we executed.”
The tough loss sends Higley into their next matchup against Cactus Shadows with a bitter taste in their mouth, looking to rebound.
“Shout out to Higley and coach Zubey and those boys over there, coaching too” Desert Edge coach Marcus Carter said. “Unfortunately somebody has to come out on the other end.”