The closest Highland High School’s football program has ever come to competing in a championship game was in 2004 and 2018, when the Hawks made it to the semifinals both seasons.
Highland came close in 2018, when it was just a two-point conversion stop away from the title game when it lost to powerhouse Chandler in overtime.
The Hawks’ semifinal matchup this year against Boulder Creek came just a few yards away from another potential overtime battle. However, Highland’s defense prevailed and secured the team’s first-ever trip to the 6A championship.
“We are the first one, the first students ever,” Highland junior quarterback Gage Dayley said. “It’s a different feeling. I’m just excited we had one more week with each other. Only four 6A teams in the state had the chance to do that.”
Highland and Boulder Creek traded touchdowns throughout the course of the semifinal matchup. Neither defense was able to stop the opposing offense.
The Hawks managed to finally force a Boulder Creek punt near the midway point of the fourth quarter, which they took advantage of to take the one-score lead. But as they had all game long, the Jaguars drove right down the field until they faced a fourth and goal situation with just seconds on the clock. Highland’s defense prevailed.
The trip to the finals is nearly three decades in the making. Highland played its first season of football in 1993, playing a 10-game schedule against the likes of Coronado, Apache Junction and Chaparral – who the Hawks faced in the 6A championship on Saturday.
When Farrel took over the program in 2017, he aimed to take it to a new level. Previously an assistant at Chandler under Shaun Aguano and head coach at Shadow Mountain, Farrel knew it would take a new mentality surrounding the program in how it was run as well as buy-in from the players.
With a 34-13 overall record heading into the championship game and four consecutive playoff trips since his arrival, it’s safe to say he got that from his team.
“It started way back in March when we were quarantined. We had meetings twice a week and we were going over film but the kids put in their own time watching film,” Farrel said. “They did all the work in March so we could be in this position.”
Unlike other programs, Highland isn’t led by standout, high-level recruits on either side of the ball. Farrel and his staff would argue many of his players are under recruited. But what the Hawks have is a group of athletes who play for each other and have faith in their teammate.
Dayley and senior running back Max Davis are two offensive players that are leaned upon by coaches and teammates.
Trailing Boulder Creek in the semifinals, Dayley remained poised and calm in the pocket. He never forced any of his passes, and calmly escaped pressure on multiple occasions. On Highland’s final drive, Farrel and the offense rode the legs of Davis down the field for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown. In the process, he became Highland’s all-time leading rusher — an honor he credited to his offensive line.
“I just want to credit everything to my offensive line,” Davis said. “Without them, I’m nothing. This is really their award. This is something you dream about as a kid.”
When Highland needed a stop to secure the win, the coaching staff looked to safety Ammon Allen and linebacker Kam Cullimore. Both are the captains of a defensive unit that has consistently been one of the best in 6A this season.
“We came up clutch the last two drives getting one three-and-out and then the last fourth down,” Cullimore said.
Highland, the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, faced a seventh-ranked Chaparral team that at the beginning of the season appeared it wouldn’t be able to play the minimum number of games to qualify for the playoffs. Two positive cases of COVID-19 within the program forced the Firebirds to pause all team activities for two weeks, which canceled their season-opener against Saguaro and its next two games after.
Chaparral didn’t run into any issues throughout the rest of the season and finished 3-2 overall to barely make the cut to qualify for the postseason and has since made it to the championship in convincing fashion.
When Highland lines up to face Chaparral, it will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2015 in the first round of the playoffs – a game the Firebirds won. Beyond that, Farrel believes it’s a matchup of truly the two best teams in the 6A playoffs.
“Us versus Chaparral, it’s going to be great football for the state of Arizona,” Farrel said. “I think when the Open is done and 6A is done, those matchups will be the best four teams available.”
Highland will take on Chaparral in the 6A championship on Saturday, Dec. 12 at Desert Vista High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.
