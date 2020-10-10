It took the Highland Hawks only seven minutes and 22 seconds to match the same score they put up last week, scoring three touchdowns to lead the Desert Vista Thunder 21-0 in the first quarter.
With the big lead, Highland coach Brock Farrel was not satisfied and had a team goal to accomplish: finish the game.
“Last week with Desert Ridge, we played well, but we didn’t finish. We stalled out on a couple drives and couldn’t get the offense going,” Farrel said. “Tonight I was happy with the way we finished and played.”
In Highland’s home opener, the Hawks soared out to a 35-point lead in the first half, finishing with a 42-10 win over Desert Vista.
And while Highland provided plenty of highlights throughout the night, senior safety Ammon Allen might’ve had the best night of all.
After returning an interception nearly 60 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, he was rewarded with a bigger gift at halftime. Allen received the Marquis Cooper scholarship worth $3,000, in honor of the former Hawk who passed away back in 2010.
“It is such an honor. It is so amazing that my coaches chose me and my teammates look at me the same way Marquis was looked at,” Allen said.
In the first half, Hawks quarterback Gage Dayley went after the Thunder secondary, passing for just over 150 yards and connecting on two touchdowns, including a 63-yard score to fellow junior Hunter Stewart and a 41-yard strike to senior Logan Kingsford.
The run game shined as well for Highland. Senior running back Max Davis and junior Steven Trujillo combined for 124 yards on the ground along with three touchdowns.
Even with the success, Davis felt he could “have read blocks better” and broken a couple more tackles but was overall pleased with the way he ran the ball.
Defensively, the Hawks shut down the Thunder offense, delivering physical tackles and forcing two interceptions. Most of the dominance came from the trenches as the Highland’s defense sacked Desert Vista quarterback Jackson Akins three times, two coming from senior lineman Cooper Brown.
Farrel acknowledges his team’s physical play, claiming, “When you play Highland, you’re going to be sore on Saturday.”
After holding the Thunder to under 100 yards of total offense throughout three quarters, Farrel began pulling starters out from both sides of the ball. The move allowed Desert Vista to find life in the fourth quarter, scoring a touchdown with three minutes left in the game, alongside an onside kick and field goal, ending the game with ten unanswered points.
With a potential second shutout wiped away, Farrel, with a smile on his face, wasn’t too bothered by the way the game finished.
“Our starting defense pitched a shutout, so I give them the credit for their play tonight, they did a great job,” Farrel said.
While the first quarter of the season may have been easy for Highland, outscoring opponents 63-10, Farrel knows the remaining schedule for the 2020 season is challenging.
“The second half of our season becomes a gauntlet, and we’re preparing for it,” Farrel said. “So, we need to set ourselves up for those games. Winning tonight definitely helped set us up.”