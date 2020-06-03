Gilbert Public Schools outlined its four-phase approach to allow district athletic programs to begin summer workouts on Monday, June 1.
The four phases, referred to as “levels” by district Athletic Director Stephen McDowell, emphasizes the safety of both athletes and coaches as they begin returning to campus.
“This is a project that the other athletic directors and myself have been working on for about three weeks now,” McDowell told the governing board Tuesday night.
“Since we started this process a lot of new information has come out so this has been a very flexible document and it will continue to be flexible based on the latest data and information we get from Arizona Department of Health, the CDC and other sports organizations around the country as they go on through this same process to start up athletics again.”
McDowell presented the plan to the district governing board during its bi-weekly meeting on May 26. Students who are sick or those who are at a higher risk of severe illness are encouraged to stay home. The district will also provide COVID-19 waivers for all athletes.
Gilbert Public School’s first phase will focus on individual strength training and conditioning, limiting the number of athletes on a field or court to 30, though that number can be reduced. All must practice social distancing as contact is not permitted during the first phase.
Athletes are not able to share water or other personal equipment. Teams are allowed to workout in the school weight room, but they cannot have partners and equipment must be disinfected before and after use.
For athletes to properly acclimate to program workouts in a safe manner, they are only allowed two hours of physical activity per day. The first phase also prohibits locker room access.
“We will probably resort to a lot of reps with light weight,” Desert Ridge coach Jeremy Hathcock said. “The good thing with us is we have two coaches with the 30 kids, so we can split them up into groups of 15 and have them do something different and away from each other.”
Gilbert schools will remain in the first phase for a minimum of two weeks. However, McDowell said it is possible for the first phase to be extended.
“The only one we put a timeline on is level one because that is a chance for kids to get acclimated,” McDowell said. “Progression after that will depend on how well we follow guidelines in level one and it will also depend upon the social norm as far as social distancing.”
The second phase allows for small group training to be introduced with the use of balls and as many as 50 participants. Physical contact should still be avoided.
McDowell said there is no specific timeframe for Gilbert schools to move to the third phase. He said it will depend on the effectiveness of the first two phases and the status of the pandemic in the state.
Once in the third phase, Gilbert sports programs are allowed to introduce controlled scrimmages. Physical contact will still be minimized but the limitations on the number of athletes participating will be lifted.
District officials recommend for programs to avoid travel that requires an overnight stay, meaning football programs who conduct camps up north or out of state will likely be prohibited from doing so this summer.
“We typically go up to NAU later than most teams,” said Gilbert football coach Derek Zellner, who still hopes to take his team up north on July 27. “We stay in dorms so there’s an opportunity to spread them out. But if it turns out we can’t do that we will figure out something down here.”
The fourth phase of Gilbert’s plan introduces a full return-to-play scenario. Games and tournaments are allowed to proceed without limitations aside from athletes still not able to share water. Should spectators be allowed to attend games and tournaments, it is recommended they socially distance.
Gilbert’s guidelines fall in line with the three-phase recommendations released by the AIA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee on May 28.
The AIA recommends daily health checks and symptom questionnaires for athletes and coaches. These are to be tracked by the athletes as well as their point of contact. The AIA calls for groups to be limited to 10 individuals in the first phase but as many as 50 in the second. Through the first two phases, AIA officials recommend workout groups to remain the same.
Other recommendations include athletes avoiding high fives and fist bumps. They also recommend the use of face coverings when possible.
“Everyone wants to be smart in what we are doing and ease back into the process,” Zellner said. “I think what is being asked of us is fair and falls within common sense guidelines. We just have to be as smart as we can with social distancing and small groups.”
Other schools and districts have also announced plans for athletics to return. Valley Christian High School released its own guidelines and opened its campus to students and athletes on May 26.
Kerry Taylor, the new head football coach at San Tan Charter in Gilbert, announced his program would begin in-person workouts on Monday.
New Eastmark head baseball coach Shane Hilstrom said he received the go-ahead from school Athletic Director Kraig Leuschner to begin hosting camps for a small group of players.
Tempe Union High School District Athletic Director Bruce Kipper said he hopes for a mid-June start date.
Mesa Public Schools Athletic Director Steve Hogan said guidelines have been drafted and are awaiting approval from district leadership.
“This is a step in the right direction,” Hathcock said. “The good thing with these levels and phases, we are going to know at which point we are safe and when we aren’t. We still may not have a sports season, but this is a way to show us if this will work out or not.”