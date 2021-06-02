The 2020-21 school year presented an opportunity to achieve redemption for many Gilbert senior athletes after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring season in 2020.
Leading into the fall season, when COVID-19 case metrics reached a high last summer, the focus of many athletes shifted from their what they would do once they get on the field or court to whether they would be able to play at all. The Arizona Interscholastic Association ultimately gave the green light for all sports to go on in condensed seasons, and athletes took advantage.
Mesquite senior Eric Lira was searching for an opportunity after Phoenix Union and Central High School’s football season was initially canceled due to the pandemic. Lira transferred to Mesquite High School where he teamed up with senior standout quarterback and Oregon signee Ty Thompson. Together, the two created one of the best quarterback-wide receiver tandems in the state as they led the Wildcats to their second straight 4A championship.
Lira did not have any offers entering his senior season. But after catching 54 passes for 1,124 yards and 16 touchdowns – including the game-winner in the championship – he signed to continue his career at Southwest Minnesota State University.
“I wanted to play my heart out and leave it all on the field,” Lira said. “Hopefully, we would come out with a ring and that’s what we did. I’m thankful for everybody who helped me out.”
For the first time in program history, Highland found itself contending for a state championship. The Hawks navigated through a gauntlet of a schedule, facing the likes of Chandler, Hamilton and Queen Creek. Highland fell in the 6A title game to Chaparral, but the senior leaders on the team set the foundation for another potential run for the Hawks in 2021.
Ammon Allen, a standout student and safety for Highland, signed to play for the University of Arizona next fall. Allen was the captain of a stingy Highland defense alongside standout linebacker Kam Cullimore. On offense, senior running back Max Davis, who became the program’s all-time leading rusher this past year, also made an impact. The three represented the Highland football program well, with Allen receiving the Marquis Cooper Scholarship, given to a player who stands out as a role model on and off the field.
Allen received $3,000 to go toward education, books or other college supplies as part of the award, which is in honor of a former Hawk who tragically died in a boating accident in 2009.
“It was amazing,” Allen said after receiving the award. “It’s a complete honor and I’m grateful my coaches see me as that great of a young man. I hope the players and people I meet also see me as that.”
The accolades obtained by Gilbert athletes extend well-beyond the gridiron.
Mesquite senior Sabrina Farias was crowned the badminton singles champion, while the Gilbert boys’ cross country team placed first overall in Division II.
The Perry badminton team, a perennial power in Division I, captured its fourth straight championship in 2020. Kate Macpherson, Ashley Rodarte and Adrianna Ramos, three seniors on the Perry badminton roster, end their careers with four championships under their belt. Rodarte captured the last point to seal the championship win.
“This was a really cool moment to win the last point for our team and win another championship, this is unreal,” she said.
The winter sports season was capped off by the Campo Verde girls’ soccer program, which won the 5A state championship in an upset over top-ranked Casteel. Senior goalkeeper Kayla Caballero gave up just one goal to the Colts and had eight total saves in the win.
Much like the fall and winter, Gilbert athletes shined in the spring.
The Perry boys’ volleyball program, led by senior captain Camden Neimann, ran the table this season and finished 21-0 with the final win in the 6A championship game. The Pumas, ranked No. 1 overall in the state, were also the top-ranked team in the country, according to MaxPreps.
While the Perry boys celebrated their championship on May 15, senior Makayla Long had a celebration of her own after capping off her discus and shot-put career with two state titles.
Long had been the top-ranked thrower all season and entered the state meet with a bit of a chip on her shoulder after her personal and state record throw of 53-feet, 3.5 inches still wasn’t made official. She used that as motivation to throw 50-feet, 8 inches in the shot-put and 162-feet in the discus to win gold in both events.
“I’ve come up short in year’s past so to finally have it in the bag feels awesome,” Long said.