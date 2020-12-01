The 2020 football season is nearing its conclusion – a feat many might deem as incredible given the uncertain circumstances as the pandemic rages on.
Most Gilbert programs were able to finish their entire schedules without COVID-related issues. Still, some were forced to play fewer games. Even then, though, several Gilbert teams have advanced to the playoffs after a shortened regular season.
Teams were able to schedule a “bowl game” after the regular season concluded. Here’s how each Gilbert football team fared in the COVID-shortened 2020 regular season.
Mesquite
Mesquite, the defending 4A champion, found itself once again atop the conference rankings this season. The Wildcats, led by five-star quarterback Ty Thompson and senior wideout Eric Lira, have outpaced several opponents on offense this season.
Mesquite was scheduled to play Washington in the 4A play-in game on Friday, Nov. 20, but COVID-19 forced the cancellation and a Washington forfeit. Despite vying for a potential spot in the Open Division playoffs, Mesquite was left out by the selection committee and will defend its 4A title as the No. 3 seed.
Highland
Playing one of the toughest schedules, Highland fared well against some of the top teams in the state. The Hawks’ only three losses on the season came against Open Division teams Chandler, Hamilton and Queen Creek, which led many to believe they would squeak into the Open playoffs despite a 5-3 record after beating Higley in the regular-season finale.
However, the Hawks were left out and were to face Casteel as the No. 4 seed in the 6A playoffs on Friday, after the GSN’s print deadline..
Desert Ridge
Desert Ridge was forced to cancel two games due to COVID-19 cases within the program. It was later revealed a group of coaches and players all tested positive for the virus.
That, along with injuries, hampered the Jaguars’ season as they finished 1-5 overall and missed the playoffs for the first time in head coach Jeremy Hathcock’s tenue.
Williams Field
Williams Field was left out of the playoffs for the first time since 2007, the program’s inaugural season. A young team in the state’s toughest conference paved the way to unusual regular-season losses for the Black Hawks. Williams Field capped off the 2020 season with a win at Barry Goldwater to finish 5-3 overall.
Higley
Not much was expected from a Higley team that lost several starters on both sides of the ball. But thanks to quarterback Kai Millner and a slew of skill players, Higley remained competitive against some of the top teams in the state. Even then, however, the Knights finished the shortened season 3-5.
Campo Verde
COVID-19 forced Campo Verde to cancel two of its final three games. The Coyotes finished the regular season with a win over Maricopa, which brought their record to 4-2 overall. Despite the two games lost, Campo Verde still qualified for the 5A playoffs at No. 5 and played Cactus Shadows Friday.
Gilbert
Gilbert struggled in the middle of its season, losing four straight games that immediately put them out of playoff contention. Despite two wins in weeks six and seven, the Tigers fell in the regular-season finale to Saguaro, ending their season with a record of 3-5 overall.
ALA-Gilbert
American Leadership Academy-Gilbert entered the 3A Conference play-in game as the No. 4 ranked team. The Eagles knocked off visiting Safford to advance to the round of eight and were reseeded at No. 3. They were to host No. 6 Round Valley on Friday with a trip to the semifinals on the line.
Gilbert Christian
Gilbert Christian, led by do-it-all player Jace Feely, advanced to the 3A Conference play-in tournament as the No. 14 seed and fell to No. 3 Pusch Ridge. The loss ended the Knights’ season with a 4-3 record overall after cancelling a game due to COVID-19.
San Tan Charter
First-year head coach Kerry Taylor led the Roadrunners to the playoffs in their first season as an AIA team. From day one, he aimed to change the culture of a program that had success in the Canyon Athletic Association in years past. San Tan Charter, the No. 15 seed, fell on the road at second-ranked Scottsdale Christian in the play-in tournament.
Arete Prep
Arete Prep was forced to cancel its first game ever at the 2A level after COVID-19 issues in the program. The Chargers, led by standout quarterback Matthew McClelland finished 2-4 overall on the year.