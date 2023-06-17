Ex-ASU receiver has big plans for young athletes

The play – a 46-yard touchdown reception as time expired against USC – was so memorable it earned its own nickname.
The Jael Mary.
But former Arizona State and NFL wide receiver Jaelen Strong hopes to be defined by more than two standout seasons in Tempe and an unforgettable 2014 catch. He wants to make a difference for young athletes in the Valley.
Through his new athletic and academic youth organization, 602Era, Strong is committed to providing opportunities through sports for young athletes. The organization features teams in 7v7 football, basketball, baseball and track and field for students in elementary school through high school. He eventually hopes to create an IMG-like academy in Arizona.
While it’s a business, Strong hopes the lessons learned are far-reaching.
“We are trying to teach kids how to challenge themselves and develop constantly no matter what. The goal is to get kids to college for free through sports,” Strong said. “The foundation of 602Era is creating a network of alumni who will learn through years of being in the program and return to give back to the youth in the community. It’s a ‘reach one, teach one’ type of thing.”
Strong, alongside an elite team of former athletes and trainers, formed the business in January with the goal of becoming Arizona’s most prominent youth athletic organization.
Four months into the process, Strong has attracted youth from all over Maricopa County, including 34 two-sport athletes from eight high schools, some of which in the East Valley.
“I started 602Era because that is the area code of Phoenix and I wanted people to know that when we leave the area that we are from Arizona,” Strong said.
“That way it gains that activation of the Valley that coach (Kenny) Dillingham at ASU is trying to incorporate. I want to create that great relationship through 602Era with the community, Arizona State and all other colleges across the country.”
Installing foundational values and shaping the young athletes into better people has been the highlight of the first few months, Strong said.
He believes his model of six pillars, no excuses and two places (school and playing field) will set the standard for what it takes to be successful. He expects every athlete who joins 602Era to adhere to the expectations of the pillars and demonstrate the same work ethic on the field and in the classroom.
The creation of the six pillars ideology was inspired by former Arizona State coach Todd Graham. Playing under Graham in his two seasons at ASU, Strong credits his former coach with implementing an environment that prioritized growing just as much off the field as on it.
Former Clemson tight end and 602Era assistant coach D.J. Greenlee built a relationship with Strong after his cousin and all-pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins introduced the two when he was his teammate on the Texans. The two have stayed friends since and Greenlee was one of the first people Strong called when recruiting coaches to 602.
Since then, Greenlee has been instrumental in establishing the 7v7 football teams for the various age groups. Just like Strong, Greenlee wants to “instill in these guys what I’ve been instilled from my past coaches and coach Dabo Swinney at Clemson.”
Still, the primary goal for Strong, Greenlee and the rest of the 602 team is to provide the best leadership and training possible to help their players achieve their goals of playing at the next level.
He already has organized visits to the ASU and UNLV football programs while setting up camps and introducing his connections in the football world to his players.
Maren Pellant, the mother of 602Era player and Hamilton High School quarterback Beckham Pellant, believes that in the few months her son has worked with Strong, she has seen his skills develop and has watched him become more mature and focused off the field.
“He’s done grade checks and holds them accountable. He just wants the best for them,” she said. “He wants them all to play at the next level. So, he’s going to do everything he can to coach them up to that level so that they succeed.”
Beckham values Strong’s experience and knowledge and hopes it will put him in a better position heading into his senior season.
“He’s a great guy to look up to. I mean, he’s obviously done it. He’s been to the league. He’s been in college. He’s done everything that we all hope to do,” Beckham said.
Strong, who grew up in Philadelphia and played at Los Angeles Pierce College before the they next step to Power 5 football, frequently shares his story of determination and following in his dreams.
“He tells us a lot about his upbringing, how he ended up at JUCO and then ASU,” Beckham said. “He uses his story to motivate us. And even if we do go to JUCO, we know we can still make it big.”
Strong’s motivation is to offer an alternate route to learn and thrive under professionals who have had success in athletics and off the field.
His coaching days are just getting started, but he already has big plans for the future.
“I’m going to open a school,” he said. “It’s been in the back of my mind for a while, and it is the next step in how I want to impact the youth.”
Strong wants to establish an “elite type of IMG school in Arizona,” Greenlee said, and build a curriculum that better prepares kids for college and a career in professional sports.
Whether it is training kids on the field, running an athletic organization or taking the steps to build a school, Strong has committed himself to using his platform for the betterment of future generations.
Although the ASU great will never be forgotten for the affect he had on the field, the legacy he is building off it is what pushes Strong to continue to leave his mark in the Valley.
“The kids know that they make my life so much better,” he said. “They give me a purpose to wake up every day and keep pushing.
“As long as I’m servicing the kids and I’m reaching one and he reaches another, that’s the only thing that matters to me.”