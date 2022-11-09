Veteran’s Day has a different meaning for everyone who has served in the military.
Some use it to reflect on those who enlisted before them, who gave them the opportunity to choose their path to fight for the country. Some honor those who they fought or trained alongside. Others begin to think about those who will serve after them.
It’s a special holiday honoring the men and women in uniform. And it becomes more special when veterans are able to share it with high school-aged kids they now coach.
“Veteran’s Day is for everybody that served,” Higley assistant football coach Michael Fox said. “It’s not a day for free food and all that other stuff. I think people sometimes take advantage of that.
“It’s a day to thank everyone that served whether it was at war or not.”
Fox’s military background is extensive.
He served 12 years in the United States Army before he was medically retired after undergoing three reconstructive back surgeries and two hip surgeries as a result of a vehicle explosion he was in while deployed.
He moved to the Valley and began coaching wrestling at Higley, a sport he competed in and had been involved with as a coach since he was 21. However, he felt it wasn’t for him. Instead of sitting around his house, he began coaching football.
He’s been a member of Higley’s coaching staff ever since. It’s also where he met Dustin Singletary, a Marine who served four years as a radio operator in artillery.
Together the two share stories with their players. They also extend some of what they learned in the military with them, too.
“I think it’s natural at this point,” Singletary said. “We have core values we live by in the military, whether it’s the Army or Marine Corps. When you get out it’s hard to adjust to regular people. But when you’re on the football field, it’s time to bring the intensity. For me, it’s been easy to bring that energy, discipline and all that to practices and game days.”
Fox and Singletary agree there’s more to being a football player than simply putting on pads and running out onto the field.
They are students first, and athletes second.
That’s one of the many lessons that Fox teaches the players at Higley. He expresses the importance of being eligible with grades, studying film and being prepared daily for an opponent. He compared it to his training in the military.
Before going on a mission, they have to make sure they are prepared and ready.
“Before going on a mission, we do these things calls glass houses,” Fox said. “We’re physically doing run throughs and things like that. We’re physically preparing for our mission and that’s what we are doing with film and practice and everything for our opponent.
“Trying to instill that in them that they have to be a student of the game and be prepared for what we are going to do.”
“It’s very important to me. It’s something to take the time to remember those before us and thank the men and women who go in after us,” Singletary said. “It’s important to remember those people who give the ultimate sacrifice at the end of the day.”
Fox and Singletary plan to celebrate the days leading up to the holiday helping Higley prepare for its final regular season game against rival Williams Field, which will be played on Thursday with the holiday Friday.
But in the back of their minds, they will continue thinking about those who served, and making sure they are appreciated.
Fox often reflects on the Vietnam War veterans who faced scrutiny from the American People. That was during a time where soldiers weren’t as appreciated. So he knows all too well the importance of the holiday and having individuals thank the men and women in uniform for their service.
“I think the Vietnam veterans appreciates to hear it,” Fox said. “I think for us it’s become a common thing for us to thank us. It means a lot.”