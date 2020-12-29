The coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the entire high school sports landscape this year, forcing cancellations, team quarantines and a shortened fall season.
The pandemic also took its toll on recruiting as players who would normally visit college campuses on weekend trips were forced to do so virtually. Division I and II college coaches, who would typically be seen on sidelines in the fall and making home visits to prospective players haven’t been able to do so since March. Division III coaches just recently started making their rounds to Arizona schools.
Nonetheless, East Valley senior athletes once again overcame another bout with adversity this year to sign their National Letter of Intent.
“It really is a dream come true,” Higley senior quarterback Kai Millner said. “I’ve been working at it for as long as I can remember. For the day to finally come, to finally sign and make it official, it’s an amazing feeling.”
Millner signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Dec. 16 in front of family and friends at the Higley Center of the Performing Arts. It was a day he had looked forward to his entire life and specifically, since he committed to Cal in April.
Having visited the Cal campus before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Millner was one of the recruits lucky enough to see his future college campus before making a decision to sign.
Due to the pandemic in March, the NCAA announced it was extending its recruiting dead period. That extension, initially a couple of weeks, now lasts through December and prohibits college coaches from visiting athletes in person and also doesn’t allow for official visits.
Every athlete has been forced to communicate with teams virtually and take virtual visits to campus. All agree it isn’t the same.
“It was extremely difficult,” Skyline senior defensive back Zeke Branham said. “Going on visits is the biggest part to get a feel for the atmosphere. A lot of it this year was all word of mouth, but I think I made the right decision. It was down to the last five until the final night, really. I wanted it to be a surprise for everyone and I think I made the right decision.”
Branham kept his decision to sign with Fresno State under wraps from everyone, including his parents. To him, having a surprise announcement was one of the ways to make this abnormal year feel normal.
Chandler quarterback Mikey Keene signed his National Letter of Intent alongside nine of his teammates. Keene’s recruitment picked up after his junior season. In September, when there was still some uncertainty surrounding the 2020 prep football season, he committed to the University of Central Florida.
It was a difficult decision to make being unable to visit campus, but it’s one Keene believes is the best fit for him as a player.
“I can’t wait at this point,” Keene said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment my entire life, just to be able to get to the next step. I cherish what I had here at Chandler High School but it’s time for me to move on and for the next quarterback to step in. I’m excited to see what happens for myself at Central Florida.”
The stoppage on official visits forced some athletes to get creative while making their decision.
Mountain Pointe senior defensive back Jaden Crockett received his scholarship offer from South Dakota State on Friday, Oct. 9 shortly after the Pride played Centennial.
The next weekend, he and his parents visited the campus in Brookings. They walked around on their own without the help of a guide or any of the coaches. They visited athletic facilities and saw as much as they could. It wasn’t a traditional visit by any means, but it still made a significant impact on Crockett. He knew it was where he wanted to be. On Wednesday, he signed with the Jackrabbits.
“It was difficult to get a feel for the program and school when you can’t really see that in person,” Crockett said. “But just being there when I could, it felt great. The coaches were great to me on FaceTime. I’m excited.”
Crockett’s teammate, offensive tackle Zereoue Williams, based most of his college decision on academic programs.
An aspiring software engineer, Williams decided to pursue his degree and continue his football career at the University of Utah. Similar to most of the other athletes, Williams wasn’t able to visit campus before Signing Day. But he met several times with coaches and players via Zoom and knew it was the right fit for him both athletically and academically.
“Utah has a lot of opportunities for me,” Williams said. “They have a great coaching staff and programs I want to study. I guess I wasn’t as immersed in the feeling of being recruited because I wasn’t face-to-face. But I still felt like I belonged at Utah.”
While not easy by any means, the group of early signees found ways to make it work. They faced adversity all year to just play the game they love and continue to overcome everything in their way.
“It’s been a weird year with a shortened season, all of those things,” Millner said. “It’s definitely been difficult. But at the end of the day, I’m blessed to be in this position.”