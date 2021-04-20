EōS Fitness, a popular gym destination, recently opened its 25th Arizona location in Gilbert just miles from San Tan Village and the Heritage District.
The new location, near the intersection of Val Vista Drive and Pecos Road, features state-of-the-art equipment and a variety of amenities that give it a revamped look compared to some of EōS’ other locations across the East Valley.
“I think every new location that we open is my new favorite one,” said Rachel Reddish, EōS’ director of fitness education & small group personal training. “With every new location we build, we take our members’ feedback. We ask what they want or what they need to make it a little better for them. We really utilize every outlet we have to keep getting feedback from all of our loyal members that keep coming through our doors.”
The location is the second to open in Gilbert. The first, located near the intersection of Higley and Pecos, opened its doors in 2019. The new location features a variety of EōS signature amenities, including “The Yard,” a multipurpose functional training area for cardio and strength training, as well as MOVEoS Cinema, where gym goers can watch a movie on a large projector screen while doing a variety of cardio exercises on machines.
The entire gym has been outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment and Flite Zone, a 20-minute full-body circuit created by EōS. Along with 30,000-square feet of space inside, which includes a swimming pool, basketball court and recovery area equipped with massage chairs, the new Gilbert location also features a functional outdoor space with deadlift platforms, squat racks and weight sled for cardio work.
Reddish said the amenities provide a variety of areas for gym goers to conduct any workout with an adequate amount of space.
“Everybody that walks through our doors, the idea is to hit that restart button, it’s your new beginning,” Reddish said. “With that, everybody is different. We want you to execute whatever your version of serious fitness looks like. Whether it’s using our power plates or sitting in the sauna to get that last sweat.
“Whatever it is serious fitness means to you, we have it. We want to be your safe haven and we want every amenity offered and to touch as many lives as possible.”
Part of what makes the new Gilbert EōS location stand out is its Black Box VR experience.
Using virtual reality technology, EōS members are engaged visually and physically in a virtual world. The experience ties in both dynamic resistance training and high-intensity cardio with the same technology used for virtual reality gaming.
The technology is exclusive to EōS and is currently available only at the chain’s Scottsdale, Tempe and Peoria locations. Reddish said it’s expected to open at the new Gilbert location in the next few months.
“It reminds me a little bit of our cardio cinemas where if there are some things you may not like about working out, this removes that component and gamifies it to make it fun,” Reddish said. “So you aren’t really thinking about the work, you’re thinking about the sweet video game you’re surviving in.”
Founded in 2015, EōS has quickly become one of the leaders in the fitness industry.
Along with its 25 locations in Arizona, it also serves several communities in Nevada, Southern California, Utah and Florida. Reddish said the company is in the process of opening several other locations in the Valley, including one in Chandler near Alma School and San Tan 202 freeway next year.
Like other gyms, EōS was forced to close its doors last March and in the summer when two separate waves of COVID-19 infections took hold of the state. The company was one of the first to open, however, when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced fitness centers could apply for approval from the Arizona Department of Health Services last fall.
That, however, came with several stipulations, including the use of masks by all of its members at all times inside the gym. But for those who remained uncomfortable with the virus still making its rounds throughout the community, memberships were frozen without question. EōS also offered free online training classes throughout its shut down.
Reddish said the company still gives all of its members that option today despite Ducey’s executive order that allows gyms to open at full capacity and no longer require masks. EōS, while open, still requires members to adhere to social distancing guidelines inside its gyms.
“We were very fortunate to find a lot of the cleaning components prior to all of this going down,” Reddish said. “We were really set up for as much success as you can be going into this scenario. We really wanted to make sure we took care of our members as well.
“We still wanted our members to have that EōS feel but at home. That was important for us because I think everybody was struggling at that point in time.”
For more information about the new EōS Fitness location in Gilbert, including membership pricing and how to sign up, visit eosfitness.com/location/gilbert-s-val-vista-dr-e-pecos-rd/.