The coronavirus pandemic and all the limitations for high school sports in Arizona throughout the summer put a damper on several program that aimed to become acquainted with a new head coach.
Programs were virtually shut down in late June and into July, when the pandemic peaked in Arizona. It created difficult circumstances for all new head coaches trying to establish an identity.
But for Ryan Freeman and Campo Verde, it was a bit easier to overcome those challenges.
“Other than the COVID craziness, the transition has been easy,” Freeman said. “Everything I know, I learned from coach (Max) Ragsdale. I would say the only real difference is everything is tuned up to match my personality.”
Freeman was hired to take over the Coyote football program in April, shortly after former head coach Ragsdale stepped down to become the school’s new athletic director. Ragsdale built the Campo Verde program from the ground up, leading the Coyotes to the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons in charge.
Freeman was alongside Ragsdale every step of the way. The two coached together when Ragsdale was at Apache Junction before Campo Verde. When he was called upon to build the new school’s football program in 2008, Freeman followed him.
Serving as defensive coordinator for nine years at Campo Verde, he’s become familiar with all of the tradition set forth by Ragsdale. In many ways, those traditions are also the brainwork of Freeman, including Campo Verde’s Spartan shield the team carries out of the locker room every game.
“Him and Rags were so close, and they’re still close,” Bemis said. “There’s some small differences, but that was just to kind of make them his own. But all in all, everything has really been the same. We have the same mentality.”
Bemis said he and his teammates felt a sense of relief when Freeman was officially named head coach of the program. For starters, they didn’t have to become acquainted to a new head coach. It also meant retaining the same system and coaching staff from last year’s team that made a run to the 5A title game, which was widely fueled by Freeman’s defense.
The Coyotes found ways to stop high-powered offenses throughout the playoffs, defeating the likes of Higley and Notre Dame Prep, two perennial contenders at the 5A level.
Despite losing the championship to Williams Field, the Coyotes held their own. The Black Hawks entered the game last December averaging over 40 points per game. Against Campo Verde, they were held to just 19.
On Friday, Oct. 2, the first week of the pandemic-delayed 2020 season, Campo Verde faced Williams Field again. The Black Hawks came out victorious, 18-8, but it wasn’t easy.
Freeman still runs the Campo Verde defense despite taking over as head coach. But he’s tried to allot some of his time elsewhere.
Running the track program at Campo Verde, he’s become accustomed to the business end of things quickly. But he admits it still can be difficult to find a balance.
“I had to learn to balance everything,” Freeman said. “Being in touch with the boosters, being in touch with the parents. I try to get down to the lower levels whenever I can. I can’t focus on only the defense like I have in the past.”
Freeman has leaned upon other coaches and, most importantly, senior leaders to be his eyes and ears at times. Along with Bemis, senior running back Caden Calloway has taken that role in stride.
Calloway played a key role in Campo Verde’s success last season, rushing for 1,739 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was knocked out of semifinals against Notre Dame Prep with a broken fibula and was unable to play in the title game.
It took until late July for him to become 100 percent healthy after the injury, which resulted in the insertion of a plate and screws onto his bone. There are still times where his ankle will bother him, which can result in a day off of practice. But he ultimately aims to pick up where he left off last season.
“I was able to run hard and I was feeling really good in late July,” Calloway said. “It was kind of just in time for the season. As a team, I think we are in a good spot. We are really coming along.”
Despite a slew of new starters, including at the quarterback position with junior Reilly Garcia taking over under center, Bemis and Calloway believe this year’s team is on par with last season in terms of talent.
They believe the brotherhood aspect of this program, which is a culture created by Ragsdale and carried on by Freeman, is as strong as it ever has been. Overall, the Coyotes are confident they can repeat the success they had last season.
But it won’t be easy.
Freeman said many of his starters are juniors and are still becoming accustomed to the speed at the varsity level. But he was confident he and his coaching staff will be able to bring them up to speed and have fun doing so.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Freeman said. “Just seeing how the kids have responded to all of the challenges, all of the changes, the kids have responded well. We aren’t where we want to be yet, but we are getting there.”