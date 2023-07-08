It all kicked off June 22 with a first for most high school basketball players: a 3-point contest and slam dunk competition, much like what is seen during All-Star Weekend in the NBA.
But that’s what the goal of Section 7 was this year and has been since it moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale in 2021, to provide an All-Star atmosphere for the over 160 teams invite from across the country. The event featured 12 courts sprawled across the concrete floor where the Cardinals’ playing field usually sits.
The schools, with rosters outfitted with college talent for every level, had the opportunity to play in front of more than 400 college coaches. But Section 7, which seeming gets bigger every year, got even bigger this time around.
“When I look at this, what I see is unbelievable players, I see tremendous high school coaches and we’ve always looked at it as an opportunity to serve them,” King said. “They’re the heroes of the story. We just kind of set the table, get out of their way and do their thing.
“Section 7 has become what Section 7 is because we have great players, great coaches and west coast basketball is really good.”
Notre Dame Prep’s Anthony Batson won the slam dunk contest before the start of the weekend games on Friday, June 23. That paved the way for stellar performances from Arizona teams, especially those playing in arguably the top bracket of the tournament.
Perry, last year’s Open Division champion and two-time defending state champ, was one of four local teams in the SLAM Bracket at Section 7, which featured nationally ranked programs from California, Utah and from as far as Louisiana.
Perry opened Section 7 with a win over Isidore Newman, the top team out of New Orleans. But fell to Alta from Utah in the second round. Regardless of the outcome, it was the opportunity for Perry’s players to be seen by college coaches.
Naturally, the sidelines were filled to take in Puma junior Koa Peat, fresh off helping Team USA’s U17 team win gold in an international tournament. That opened the door for players like fellow junior D’Andre Harrison, who is expected to take on a bigger role with Cody Williams now at Colorado.
“I just had to play my game,” Harrison said. “It’s a good feeling. I was taking charge, so I’m happy. Everything I’ve been working on, I want to show it. Show I can play on that level to them and my team.”
Harrison shined when called upon. Perry Head Coach Sam Duane Jr. said he was impressed by his tenacity on the floor.
“Dre is a really good player,” Duane said. “He’s gotta be a guy for us. He’s gotta step up. We’ve told him he has to be a go to guy for us. He’s going to get better and better.”
Several other Gilbert teams were also part of Section 7 weekend, bypassing the qualifying tournament held for 96 Arizona schools to play their way into the invite-only weekend session.
Gilbert, a mainstay at Section 7, maintained that image this year. American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North, which made a splash last season as the No. 1 seed in 4A, also bypassed the qualifying tournament. Last year’s 6A champion Highland did, too.
Hawks Head Coach Todd Fazio, who is also involved with the Arizona Basketball Coaches Association and helps run Section 7, said the tournament itself never gets old. Even when there to help run the girls’ tournament the week prior, he was still amazed at the sight of 12 courts inside State Farm Stadium.
“It does not get old,” Fazio said. “It’s hard work. It’s a lot of hours. But we ain’t roughers. We’re running basketball events and we get to be around really good players, really good coaches. We get to be around what high school basketball is all about.”
San Tan Charter, the small 2A school just down the street from Highland, became the darling of Section 7 representing Gilbert.
The Roadrunners won all three qualifier games to advance to the main weekend. From there, they took down three teams from the Las Vegas area and lost only to Bishop O’Dowd from northern California.
San Tan Charter Head Coach Kyli Crooms said his team had a chip on its shoulder heading into the weekend. They knew they would be overlooked as a smaller charter school. But they proved they have the level of talent to play with most teams.
He’s also pleased they were able to prove that in front of college coaches to provide opportunities for his players.
“We just want to prove that we belong at the end of the day,” Crooms said. “I tell my boys all the time age doesn’t matter. If we get out there and execute, we have the talent I think we can compete against anyone in the state.
“We knew this is where we wanted to be. We had three games to get there to do that. It was a lot of gratification, but we knew the job wasn’t done.”
King said Section 7 was an idea he had while sitting on his couch one night. He doesn’t know what the future holds for the event next year, or how much it will grow as it has on a yearly basis. For now, his goal is maintaining its success.
“When you build something, you work so hard to establish it,” King said. “Now, I think most of our work will be to protect it.”