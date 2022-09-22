Avery Burks said she doesn’t always feel there is pressure on her to perform on the court for the Perry Pumas volleyball team.
Off it, however, may be a different story.
The senior knows the expectations her parents, Jen and Steve, have placed upon her. She has to have good grades in the classroom. She has to represent Perry at a high level through her character. And most importantly, they want her to be a good leader and role model.
Those last two traits come naturally. Especially with her mom as the school’s athletic director.
“I think having her is kind of a perk,” Avery said. “She’s a leader with all the coaches and they all look up to her. So, I’ve learned how to build people up. She’s very consistent with everything she does.”
There was never any doubt Avery would be a Puma. Jen helped open Higley before making the move to Perry five years later, when the school was still in its infancy.
Her son, Cade, ran track for the Pumas and became a star. He went on to compete at the Division I level for Northern Arizona University. Avery went to nearly every Perry athletic event since she was six years old.
To this day, Jen believes while she may not have interest in every sport, Avery knows enough to hold conversations. She ran for the Arizona Cheetahs, a local Chandler youth track club. But as she began to gravitate toward volleyball, she fell out of love with track.
Shifting her focus to volleyball has paid off. She played for Aspire, one of the top clubs in the state under Sharon Vanis, who also coaches the Hamilton varsity team. At 15 Avery realized she could make a future out of it, and that’s what she has done.
She committed to Tulane University this summer. Her decision was easy when she stepped foot on the campus in Louisiana.
“As soon as I stepped foot on campus it was like a home to me. It felt like a good fit,” Avery said. “Everything they had to offer was at the top.”
Avery said it will be hard leaving her family. But she’s always wanted to see what opportunities she had out of state.
Jen admitted that it won’t be as easy for her. The two spent three years driving to and from Perry together. Sometimes, it would be in silence, other times Jen would listen to audio from Days of Our Lives, a popular soap opera.
They would, at times, talk about volleyball, sports and just life in general. Especially during Avery’s freshman year when she and several senior volleyball girls would frequent Jen’s office for lunch, where they always had licorice and other candies waiting for them.
There was a certain line Jen drew for herself to not hover or pressure Avery into conversations despite her position giving her access to practices, games and everything else. She admits she’s caught herself at times crossing it.
“She started to complain a little bit and I put on my AD voice and started telling her all the things she needed to do,” Jen said. “She’s like, ‘Mom, I just wanted a safe place to tell somebody something,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, crap.’
“She’ll reel us in if we get a little too far down the road. But I do try to let her lead the conversation.”
Having a coach like Fred Mann in charge of her daughter’s teams both in the fall and in spring for beach season has helped Jen stay distant — at least while wearing her athletic director shoes.
Mann is a coaching icon in the state. His players love him. The parents love him and most importantly, Perry administration loves him. He’s helped coach several players to the next level and encourages them when they make mistakes. Jen said it’s common for every girl on the team to thank him after every practice.
His relationship with Avery goes further than the other girls. She’s known him for several years, and with that come more expectations. But she has been every bit of the leader Perry needs from a player perspective.
“It’s no secret we like to feed her,” Mann said. “We just keep going to her. When she’s fresh, she’s like a horse. We can just keep feeding her and she’ll jump up there and terminate. She’s a good volleyball player with good volleyball IQ and she will terminate for your team.”
Avery is part of a Perry volleyball team that this year has all the pieces to make a deep run in the 6A Conference playoffs. It’s a good mix of veteran leadership and young talent that help make the future of the program look just as bright.
Being a senior, Avery has embraced taking those younger players under her wing. She helps and encourages them and so far, they have responded well.
She knows senior night this year will be emotional this year for her and her family, her mom especially. So, for now, she’s cherishing every practice and match with her team as well as the time she has left with her mom as athletic director.
“It’s kinda sad,” Avery said. “I think there will be a lot of calling and asking, ‘Hey, what do I do in this situation?’ But I know a lot of the commits from my class going so I’ll rely on them a lot.”