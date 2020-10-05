For the past six months, high school athletes have been left holding their breath.
The pandemic clouded the future of Valley sports in the fall for most of that time.
“One day we’re playing, one day we’re not … now we are playing with a ‘maybe,’” Brophy College Preparatory football coach Jason Jewell said. “We’re out there practicing and doing our best to get prepared, but we don’t have the green lights yet. It’s tough.”
This constant roller coaster has brought an unwelcome side effect: an increase in anxiety and depression among high school athletes.
Just after the pandemic began in late February, the University of Wisconsin began researching the correlation between the mental health of student-athletes and the cancellation of sports.
In a study consisting of 3,000 Wisconsin high school athletes, researchers recorded that 65 percent of participants showed signs of anxiety, including 12 percent moderate and 13 percent severe.
Researchers also found that 68 percent of Wisconsin student-athletes showed symptoms of depression, with 35 percent being mild and 33 percent being moderate to severe.
“Since March, the mental health of our kids has been an increasing concern every week, every month that we have not been able to get back to some type of normalcy,” AIA Executive Director David Hines said. “It’s a very real issue that we are dealing with.”
Neurologist Javier Cárdenas predicts these symptoms of anxiety and depression will have long-term effects on these athletes even after the pandemic ends.
“There likely will be (long-term effects from these depression and anxiety symptoms),” Cárdenas said. “People respond incredibly different to these conditions, just like they do to COVID itself. For many there will be long-lasting consequences, we just don’t know what they are going to be.”
Cárdenas said there is no way to tell how this time without sports will affect high school athletes’ brains because a pandemic is extremely uncommon.
In order to combat the formation of the potential long-lasting effects from depression and anxiety, the AIA and high school coaches are hoping that the return of sports can help ease some students’ minds.
“The kids are juiced to be out there and we practice early in the morning,” Jewell said. “We go from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and the energy is good, attendance is not an issue.”
“I make it very known that if they need anything they can reach out to me, all my kids know that,” Jewell said. “It’s tough because I haven’t been around [the players] a ton. Everybody can put up a good front when you’re on an hour-long zoom meeting and you have 75 little one-inch squares to see their face and to see how they really are.”