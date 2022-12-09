Adam Damante knew a touchdown before the half to break the tie between American Leadership Academy – Gilbert North and Snowflake would swing the momentum in favor of the Eagles Friday night at Sun Devil Stadium.
So, the ALA Gilbert senior did what he does best. He rolled right, extending the play after facing pressure from Snowflake’s defensive line, and threw a strike to junior wide receiver Brandon Phelps for the touchdown.
ALA never relinquished the lead from that point on, as the Eagles went on to beat Snowflake 28-14 to capture the 4A state championship.
“Just a sigh of relief because it’s been a long time coming,” said ALA Gilbert coach Randy Ricedorff, who last won a championship as the coach at Show Low. “It’s been a long time since we’ve held that gold ball up. It’s been a lot of work. But we are so blessed to be at a good place that gives us an opportunity to go do it and we are blessed with great kids. That’s the bottom line.”
Damante’s 8-yard pass to Phelps late in the second quarter was the second touchdown between the two. The duo had become one of the best tandems in the state, regardless of conference.
The first connection between the two went for a 17-yard score. The pass from Damante was high, but Phelps went up, snagged it and got a foot in bounds for the score.
The touchdown from ALA was in response to Snowflake’s 6-yard rushing touchdown from Jett McCray. The Lobos offense had some momentum early, but ALA’s defense hunkered down and shut down Snowflake’s potent rushing attack.
“Sometimes it looked really easy for them, then other times I don’t know what the difference was, but we got different results,” Ricedorff said. “They’re just resilient. They’ve gotten better all year, we’ve gone through a ton of adversity where a ton of guys have contributed at different times. It’s just great we got the right guys in the right place when it mattered most.”
The momentum from the touchdown from Damante to Phelps in the second quarter carried over.
Damante connected with wideout Tyton Slade late in the third to give ALA a two-score lead. In the fourth, Slade rushed in another touchdown from 4 yards out on an end-around.
Damante, an NAU commit, found himself as one of the lead blockers on Slade’s touchdown. Something he said was willing to do for his team.
“I’m a little locker here and there,” said Damante, who was 31-of-43 for 252 yards and three touchdowns. “You’ve gotta do it for your brothers, and it’s a brotherhood around here. If you want to win this game you’ve gotta do a little extra … it’s my last game in high school so I’ve gotta keep going.
“Finally, finally we got it. My senior year, we got it.”
Snowflake managed to find the end zone yet again late in the fourth but turned it over on downs deep in its own territory.
That’s when senior defensive end Casey Stekatee entered the game to take the final snap in victory formation. The moment was special for ALA, as Stekatee was lost to a season ending knee injury the first week of the season.
He dressed Friday in full uniform for the state championship and took his final snap as an Eagle.
The win for ALA comes after the Eagles fell in the 3A semifinals the last two seasons. Two years ago, the loss came against Snowflake.
It also came with a new 4A record for Phelps, who broke the conference record for most touchdowns in a season. Previously at 27, he now holds it at 28.
He said while he’s proud of the accomplishment, he couldn’t have done it without his teammates around him and coaches.
“I just do it for my teammates,” said Phelps, who was double covered most of the game and finished with seven catches for 33 yards and the two touchdowns. “I’m nothing without them. I’m nothing without Adam throwing me the ball. I’m nothing without the line blocking for Adam.
“I do it for the brotherhood. We grinded all summer to get to where we’re at right now.”
Boston Morris finished with 10 catches for 84 yards for ALA. Slade led the team with 108 receiving yards and two total touchdowns. Running back McKay Beardall rushed for 85 yards on the ground and ALA had 417 yards of total offense compared to Snowflake’s 232.
The contribution from every player is part of what made the championship win special in Ricedorff’s eyes.
From the hard work and dedication each player and coach had for the program to be successful to the overall chemistry of the team, it all had to come together for ALA to emerge with the state championship trophy.
It was even more special they were able to share it with junior Travis Finch, who spent the last six days in the hospital battling cancer but managed to join his team on the sideline at Sun Devil Stadium.
“He’s truly fighting for his life,” Ricedorff said. “He just wants to be a part of something. As we go through life and we face challenges, we gotta know that we are never alone.
To be part of a family, to be able to support somebody in need and give them the encouragement to keep fighting, I’m honored to be a part of that. And I’m honored that he’s a part of us.”