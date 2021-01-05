The Arizona Interscholastic Association has again delayed the start of winter sports, pushing it back two weeks to Jan. 18.
The decision comes as COVID-19 continues to surge in Arizona, forcing many districts to delay the opening of classrooms for at least a week or longer..
“Our focus continues to be on keeping students in school and on the playing field safely,” Associate Executive Director Joe Paddock said in the release. “We believe this decision will help us preserve the winter sports season.”
The AIA said the delay would also allow teams to practice for two weeks after students return from winter break.
The same guidelines and recommendations from the AIA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee will remain in place once the season begins.
With those recommendations, the winter sports season will not stop once it begins unless state health or government officials order all extracurricular activities to suspend operations.
The recommendations, which were established in December, will allow teams to begin competition on Jan. 18 regardless of what key COVID-19 metrics are used to determine the start of fall sports show.
The metrics will only be used to determine whether fans are able to attend competitions. At this time, the metrics call for empty stands.
The AIA said conferences will be given the opportunity to decide the total number of weeks of competitions for winter teams.
That decision will be made in the next couple of weeks, according to the AIA. The winter sports season will conclude on March 5, with the spring season beginning March 1.
Conferences will have the ability to modify the length of the spring season.
“These measures will allow us to start the season and I hope, that as we see hospitalizations go down, some of the restrictions regarding spectators, be lifted,” Executive Director David Hines said in the release.
The AIA’s decision to once again delay the start of the winter sports season didn’t come as much of a surprise to several East Valley coaches.
“I don’t want to say we expected the delay but it didn’t catch me by surprise,” Campo Verde soccer coach Drew Guarneri said.
“We understand the difficult decisions that the AIA has to make, and we will continue to make sure we are prepared to play on Jan. 18 and hope it won’t get moved back again. I support what the AIA is doing to try and make sure these kids get to experience a full season of soccer.”
Guarneri said his team took the week of Christmas off but returned to the field this past week to prepare for the season. Other teams took the same approach, especially in the Chandler Unified School District.
Chandler girls basketball coach Glenda Skalitzky said the district shut down team activities the week of Christmas as a result of the delay. All teams returned to the practice field Monday, however.
Like Guarneri, Skalitzky didn’t find the delay as much of a surprise.
“As coaches we know we have to be flexible, especially this year,” Skalitzky said. “I’m just thankful they’re trying to get us a season.”
David DiDomenico, the longtime coach of the Mesa High School wrestling program, said the extra time also allowed for his athletes to focus on classes rather than juggle practice and schoolwork.
“I was able to motivate my wrestlers to pass their classes to be eligible,” DiDomenico said, adding:
“We got many wrestlers completing their schoolwork, succeeding in their finals and passing for the semester. It’s the greatest silver lining to the delay.”
First-year Saguaro head boys basketball coach Lucas Ramirez said he and his program support the AIA’s decision to further delay the season.
He knows it is with the best interest of everyone in mind.
“We are supportive of the AIA’s decision as we believe they have had our student-athletes best interest in mind from the beginning,” Ramirez said.
“We will continue to practice as safe as possible as a program and look forward to any and all opportunities of a season.”
Mountain Pointe basketball coach Kaimarr Price said he anticipated some sort of delay but thought at first it would only be for a week.
Still, he accepts the two-week delay as long as it means the season will be able to get started at some point this winter.
“We just need to focus on what we can control,” Price said. “Two more weeks of practice definitely won’t hurt us. It’s a time to bond and get better as a team. Whatever allows us to start and complete a season I’m on board with.”
Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista’s basketball programs planned to continue practice during winter break.
Especially for the Thunder, that allows for extra time to prepare for a team that has new co-head coaches this season in Bryant St. Cyr and Jordan Ballard.
Like Price, St. Cyr thought a delay would eventually come, especially with rising metrics.
“I wasn’t shocked, I’ve been keeping a close eye on the metrics,” St. Cyr said. “Just watching the numbers and seeing what they had us do to adjust, we just have to make sure we get our kids ready. But it’s definitely tough.
“I know the kids were ready to get going on the 5th.”