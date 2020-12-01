The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board has set Jan. 5 for the start of winter sports.
The winter sports season was originally scheduled to begin on Nov. 9 but was delayed as COVID-19 cases surged and the AIA hopes the delay might see a downward trend in the virus, as what happened when fall sports was delayed.
“It is safer to be at school with your kids than at home,” AIA Executive Director David Hines said. “Delaying the start of the season will give our coaches and administrators time to implement safety protocols and put sports modifications in place.”
For competition to begin, specific guidelines must be met.
Student who participate in a non-school team must be excluded from practice for 14 days. All winter sports modifications must be followed, and scrimmages, invitational tournaments, regional tournaments and out-of-state competition are banned.
The metrics introduced in the fall by the AIA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee will be used to determine when and if fans are allowed to attend events. However, they will not be used to determine when competition may begin.
“The metrics can be all over the place but if kids are doing all the mitigation they’re required to do when at school, practice and games, the health department and our sports medicine said they are safer there than at home,” Hines said. “They aren’t following the protocols when they’re home.
“The cases are not being caused by being at school or playing sports.”
The AIA board also approved specific regulations for wrestling, the winter sport with the most contact of the three.
Campo Verde soccer coach Drew Guarneri said he was pleased with the AIA’s decision and hopes everyone involved, from the coaches to the players and fans, will follow protocols.
“This is a difficult time for all of us and we want these kids to play, which is the goal of AIA,” Guarneri said.
“But we have to make sure we keep everyone safe as we move forward and I know that AIA is making recommendations that will hopefully allow these kids to enjoy a full season of competition.
“I know we will have specific rules in place to keep those kids away that are not well so that everyone can continue playing.”
Guarneri said he accepted the January “if this is what it takes to make sure kids can play and hopefully experience their high school season. This is something that is very important for the seniors.”
Greg Haagsma, the athletic director and head basketball coach at Valley Christian in Chandler, said club sports were among his main concerns and he is happy that students must stop playing with a club team 14 days prior to the start of official practices at school in order to be eligible right away.
“I like the concepts they’re coming up with,” Haagsma said. “My main concern was that they gave us something to compete against club sports. They’ve answered my questions with that so I really like the plan.”
As was the case with fall sports, once schools are approved to begin practicing and competition in the winter, the AIA will not stop the season – only state health officials or the governor can make that call.
Hines and the AIA have said on numerous occasions they want to avoid the same scenario that unfolded last spring, when baseball, softball, boys’ volleyball, beach volleyball, track & field and tennis saw their seasons cut as the pandemic’s impact increased.
The delay in winter sports now pushes back the start date of spring sports by a week from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15. Spring championships schedules have not been changed.
“If we didn’t do some of these protocols, we aren’t playing sports,” Hines said. “If we don’t make adjustments and follow the health data and listen to experts, we don’t get to do these things.
“I know sometimes that’s hard for people to understand but we are going through a lot of important people that have a lot of say. We aren’t going to do anything that would cause the government entity to shut us down.”