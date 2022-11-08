Bill Spence took the lead over Bobbi Buchli in the race for Gilbert Town Council, according to early returns Tuesday night.
Initial results showed Spence with 53% of the votes and Buchli, 47%.
Maricopa County dumped the first tally, a count of the mail-in ballots, at 8 p.m, where the turnout for the council race was reported at 33.35%.
Unfounded fear of election fraud prompted many Republicans to vote in person on Election Day or hand in their mailed ballot at a polling place Tuesday.
Although the race for council is nonpartisan, the state Republican Party and other conservatives groups endorsed Buchli. The groups also endorsed school board candidates.
Besides the council race, Gilbert voters also were casting ballots in races for two seats on the governing boards of thre school districts serving Gilbert – Gilbert Public Schools, Higley Unified and Chandler Unified.
In GPS, incumbent Jill Humpherys tried to hold on for another four-year term against newcomers Trina Jonas, Chad Thompson and Collette Evans.
Early returns showed Humpherys with 32% of the votes; Thompson, 27%; Evans, 22% and Jonas, 19%.
In the Higley district, where no incumbent chose to run for re-election, four candidates battled it out – Anna Van Hoek, Roy Morales, Amanda Wade and Brooke Garrett.
Wade had 30% of the vote; Garrett, 25%; Van Hoek, 24% and Morales, 21%.
The conservative Purple for Parent group backed Thompson, Van Hoek and Morales.
Higley also had a $77.2-million bond on the ballot, its second attempt after voters last November rejected a larger bond measure.
The unofficial mail-in ballots leaned toward rejection with 54% of the votes cast compared with 46% for the bond.
In Chandler Unified, Patti Serrano and Kurt Rohrs took early leads. Serrano would be the first Latina elected to the Board if she holds on and wins a seat. She had 25% of the votes in early voting.
Rohrs, a frequent speaker at Board meetings, had 21%.
Trailing them were incumbent Lara Bruner with 20%, Charlotte Golla with 17%, and Marilou Estes with 16%.
Rohrs and Giolla were endorsed by the Purple for Parents group,
Voters also picked candidates in the two Republican-leaning state legislative districts that represent parts of Gilbert – LD 13 and LD 14.
In the LD 13 state Senate race, Republican incumbent J.D. Mesnard faced off a challenge from Democrat Cynthia Hans.
Hans was ahead with 54% and Mesnard, 46%.
Democrat incumbent Jennifer Pawlik was leading the three-way race for two House seats while Republicans Liz Harris and Julie Willoughby were neck-in-neck.
Pawlik had 40% of the votes while Harris and Willoughby both received 30%.
In the LD14 state Senate race, Republican incumbent Warren Petersen easily won the seat against write-in Democratic candidate Kristin Clark. He garnered 92% of the early vote.
And in the contest for the two House seats in LD 14, Republicans Travis Grantham, incumbent, and Laurin Hendrix, who previously served in the House, duked it out with Democrat Brandy Reese.
Reese was leading with 35% of the votes followed by Hendrix and Grantham, who both received 30%.
Many of those results were expected to change throughout the week amid chaos at many Maricopa County polling places.
A judge late Tuesday rejected a last-minute bid by Republican interests in Arizona to keep polling places open in Maricopa County an extra three hours to 10 p.m.
Attorney Kory Langhofer, representing the Republican National Committee said there were problems at about 60 of the county’s 223 polling places that resulted in tabulators being unable to read and tally filled-in ballots. The result, he said, is that some voters walked away to go to other polling places.
But Langhofer, also speaking for the campaigns of GOP gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake and the Blake Masters campaign for Senate, said many found they could not vote at the new location at electronic poll books showed they already had cast a ballot at the first location.
And he said all this makes a difference in what are expected to be close races.
“It’s entirely possible that this issue, this disenfranchisement of voters today in Maricopa County, could determine who’s our governor for the next four years and the majority control of the United States Senate,” he told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Ryan, what with that chamber now divided 50-50.
The judge, however, said there was no evidence anyone actually was denied the opportunity to vote. He said all 223 locations were open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. as required by state law.
More to the point, Ryan said those whose ballots could not be immediately scanned were given the opportunity to instead deposit them in a sealed box and tallied after the polls closed at county election offices.
And Deputy County Attorney Tom Liddy said that procedure of depositing ballots into boxes for later counting is the only option in many other counties.
Langhofer, however, said that was not an acceptable choice for some people who specifically chose to cast their votes in person because they wanted the ballots tabulated while they watched to ensure their votes would be counted. But the judge said, in essence, that was their decision even if they didn’t like the process.
Roy Arellano, representing the Senate campaign of Democrat Mark Kelly, pointed out that the problems with the tabulators were publicly known as early as 9 a.m. on Tuesday. He argued – and Ryan agreed – that Langhofer and his clients, in waiting until about an hour before the polls closed to seek extended hours, effectively gave up their right to complain.
At the heart of the issue is that Maricopa County uses voting centers, which allow people who are registered to vote to go to any location. That, by extension, means printing out individual ballots on site.
Bill Gates, who chairs the county Board of Supervisors, said it turned out that the printers were not using enough toner to create dark enough images for the scanners to align and read the votes.
That left voters with three choices: Wait until the problem was solved, go to another location – or deposit the unscanned ballot into a sealed box with the promise it would be counted once it was brought to county election offices.
But the polling places did remain open. And the county did begin fixing the problems in the afternoon.
The challengers also wanted procedures clarified to ensure that those who got a ballot at one location but chose not to cast it there were not turned away because they had been marked as already having voted.
Langhofer cited the experience of one voter who, unable to get his ballot immediately tabulated at one location, went to another, only to be told the record showed he had previously cast a ballot.
And it is situations like that, Langhofer said, that can make a difference in a really close race, which is why he wanted to allow voters like that an opportunity – after regular voting hours – to cast a new ballot.
Liddy, however, told Ryan that there is a problem with what Langhofer suggested.
“It would be a recipe for voter fraud,” he said. Liddy said it would allow anyone to come in at the last minute and argue that they had not had an opportunity to vote despite what county records show.
Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services contributed to the story.