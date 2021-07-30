Maricopa County Schools Superintendent Steve Watson today appointed a retired high school teacher to fill the vacancy on the Gilbert Schools Govenring Board through December 2022.
William Parker, who is also a retired U.S. Marine Corps officer, was named to the post as Watson picked him over four candidates recommended by a distyrict committee.
An election will be held in November 2022 to fill the remaining two years of that seat, which was vacated by Reed Carr.
“I am excited to see so much interest in local education leadership, and it was a tough decision with so many able and wonderful applicants,” Watson said in a news release. “Mr. Parker is not just a teacher, but a proven leader who cares deeply about the district and has a strong background in public finance.”
Parker was one of 20 people who applied to the district, which is required to submit all the applicants' information to Watson's office.
Parker, whose two daughters graduated from Mesquite High School, is a former U.S. Marine Logistics officer with a 20-year career, and served as an analyst with the Secretary of Defense Inspector General’s office in Washington, D.C. H
Parker also taught for 15 years at Apache Junction High School, and served the Arizona Auditor General as a state agency performance auditor.
“Our family moved to Gilbert 21 years ago following my retirement from the U.S. Marine Corps,” Parker said in a released statement “My wife and I sincerely appreciate the education our children received from GPS.
"That educational background enabled our children to successfully complete college degrees and receive academic scholarships for their university programs. I am certain we can provide opportunities like this to all students.”
GPS is the fifth largest school district in the state with 39 campuses and over 33,000 students.