When Copenhagen closed its Tempe location last October and moved to a new location in SanTan Village, CEO and President Jens Hansen was understandably a bit nervous.
The family-owned, full service furniture business had called Tempe home for four decades, and Hansen hoped Copenhagen’s many loyal customers would continue to shop at the Gilbert showroom.
As it turns out, Hansen had nothing to worry about.
“Moving from the Tempe location to Gilbert after 40 years is one of the best things we have ever done,” Hansen said.
“The community has really embraced us.”
While people who used to shop at the Tempe location are definitely coming to the Gilbert store, Hansen said he has been pleasantly surprised at the number of new customers who come in to check out the selection of modern European contemporary furniture.
“During the first grand opening month, 70 percent of sales were to new customers,” Hansen said. “The Gilbert community was definitely ready for Copenhagen.”
Although Copenhagen’s second location in Scottsdale remains popular with customers, Hansen says they are also making their way into the new showroom.
“Our Gilbert location really feels like it could be the flagship store. The Scottsdale store is a beautiful building, but Gilbert is right up there with it. It’s the same size as the Scottsdale store but it feels bigger and we have added some new sales people,” he said.
Speaking of his staff, Hansen said the team at the Gilbert location has had “nothing but smiles” since the store opened.
“I am very satisfied with the group we have working there. They are all Copenhagen-minded.”
Like many stores, Copenhagen was impacted by supply chain issues; fortunately, Hansen noted, this situation seems to be mostly resolved.
“We were able to get through it by keeping in touch with our customers and letting them know about these unfortunate and unforeseeable delays,” he said, adding that thankfully, they are now fulfilling orders as normal.
Looking ahead, Hansen said Copenhagen is preparing to add some new products to their inventory, just in time for fall and winter.
“Our collection is ever evolving and there is always something new going on in our showrooms,” he said.
“Customers who visit us this month will find things are different next month, but the items I call our ‘bread and butter’ products we will always carry.”
Hansen said he is definitely pleased with the decision to relocate to Gilbert from Tempe, and looks forward to serving his valued customers for many decades to come. “The last year went off like gangbusters. It has been really, really super,” he said.
“We truly appreciate our customers very much, as well as all of the support that the Gilbert community has given us.”
Copenhagen is located at 2000 S. Santan Village Pkwy., Gilbert. Information: 480-838-3080 or copenhagenliving.com.