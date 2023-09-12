Seniors who are looking for independent and/or assisted living will soon have another high-quality senior living community in Gilbert to call home.
The Abbington at Gilbert, which is currently under construction, is scheduled to be open in the fall.
“The Abbington at Gilbert is a smaller community, which provides a cozier environment,” said Marketing Director Michelle Redding.
The community will have 86 apartments, 68 of which will be for independent and assisted living.
“For those folks that need memory support services for their safety, we will have ‘Abbey Lane,’ our memory care unit with 18 private studio apartments,” Redding said.
Residents in independent and assisted living can choose from studios, one-bedroom apartments, or two bedrooms/two-bathroom apartments.
While The Abbington at Gilbert is a brand-new senior living community, Redding said residents and their loved ones can rest assured as their entire team at the facility has many years of health care experience and has worked together very successfully in the past.
“We enjoy creating a strong, family bond with each other, our residents and their families,” she said.
A number of amenities are included in the base rate, Redding said.
“These include three delicious meals prepared daily by our executive chef, an ‘always open’ snack bar, all utilities including basic cable, Wi-Fi, an emergency call system, a vibrant and engaging activity program, scheduled transportation, housekeeping with weekly linen service, and our trademark, an ice cream parlor,” Redding said.
Residents can choose to take part in as few or as many activities as they wish, including art, cooking and exercise classes, numerous fun games, cards, outings, and events as well as walking groups, Lunch and Learn programs and more.
“Our activities will be centered around what our residents love to do. Also, all of the wonderful amenities are centrally located so residents don’t have to walk a long way to get to the dining room and activity locations,” Redding said.
Unlike some other facilities that require residents to move as their care needs change, this will not be the case at The Abbington at Gilbert.
“If a senior moves into our community as an independent resident and eventually needs care services, our compassionate care team will come directly to them in their apartment, and the resident will not have to move to a new unit or location. However, if a resident needs memory care support, the resident would need to transfer to Abbey Lane,” Redding said.
Even though the community is still under construction, the Abbington Directors will happily show interested seniors various apartment sizes, as well as take deposits to secure a chosen location and view.
Redding said she and the rest of the team are looking forward to welcoming residents into The Abbington at Gilbert when construction is complete.
“We will be hosting various special events for all of our depositors and vendors prior to moving in our residents. Our Grand Opening for the public will scheduled after the new year.” she said.
The Abbington at Gilbert is located at 3239 S. Mercy Road, Gilbert. Information: 480-520-3260 or abbingtongilbert.com.
To schedule a visit to the sales office or a tour, call the main number or Redding’s cell at 480-942-3131.