While the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t slowed the Phoenix real estate market, it has shifted the focus of homebuyers to location.
In May, Zillow Group found that 75 percent of Americans working from home due to COVID-19 would prefer to telecommute at least half of the time once the pandemic subsides and 66 percent said they would consider moving if their job allowed them to continue telecommuting.
Now, the extension of working remotely has made that a reality for employees looking for a new home.
A shift to permanently working from home provides an opportunity to explore other areas of the Valley that might not have been feasible while commuting.
From considering a larger house to accommodate a home office or to create more space while staying at home, to an entirely new area that is closer to a better school, the options are now endless for those who don’t have to consider a drive to the office.
In addition, people from across the U.S. are taking advantage of remote work by booking weeks long stays in new areas to change their scenery.
There’s no denying that the cost of living in California is one of it’s major drawbacks, so I believe we’ll see not only more Californians than usual moving to Arizona.
But more people are testing the waters with long-term rentals to make a more educated decision before packing up and moving.
One of the added benefits to house shopping while working remotely is the flexibility to look in more affordable neighborhoods.
Typically, the more reasonably priced homes are toward the outskirts of the Valley versus centralized cities like Scottsdale and Paradise Valley.
While distance may have been unappealing while commuting, without that factor, millennial buyers who, according to Apartment List, haven’t bought a home because they couldn’t afford to find a great home in their budget.
Low interest rates are also encouraging homebuyers to make a purchase now rather than waiting until after the pandemic subsides.
Will many companies continue to have their employees telecommute?
A high percentage of companies found no loss of productivity with work from home so removing the cost of a physical office just makes sense and employees can continue to reap the benefits of the flexibility.
Only time will tell, but it’s likely that the migration to the suburbs and more affordable areas will continue well beyond the pandemic.
-Nick Calvi is the founder and CEO of Tweener Homes, the first technology based real estate brokerage of fully furnished homes that can be rented on a monthly basis. TweenerHomes.com.