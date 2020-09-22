Americans are still struggling with the financial and health impact of the pandemic. Record unemployment has caused hundreds of thousands of renters here in our area and nationwide to miss some or all of their August rent payments.
To avoid the drastic step of eviction, tenants should proactively communicate with property managers or landlords to find a middle ground.
For tenants having trouble paying the rent, there are financial resources available from federal, community, nonprofit, and religious organizations. Tenants should become familiar with groups in their community that are helping renters cover their bills.
To show good faith, tenants can request to sign a rental agreement with their property manager and make partial payments until they can catch up.
Here are some other questions our local professional property managers are frequently asked.
How should I expect my property manager to swiftly address service requests during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Tenants should ask property managers what kind of safety precautions their contractors and repair technicians take to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Do they wear masks, gloves, and protective shoe covers?
After a service technician leaves, tenants should follow CDC guidelines to clean and disinfect the area where the technician was performing maintenance.
If someone in the unit has tested positive for COVID-19, it’s important for tenants to be honest with property managers. Maintenance projects should be postponed until the person has recovered.
Due to privacy reasons, the property manager should not ask tenants whether they’ve been tested for the coronavirus. And legally, property managers are not allowed to share a tenant’s medical condition with other tenants.
Appliance shortage – How can I expect my property manager to handle this issue when an appliance breaks down?
Refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines are in short supply due to supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus. There are also backorder issues locating parts to repair common household appliances.
Some issues may be out of the property manager’s control, but tenants should expect to be kept in the loop on repair or replacement timelines.
If a tenant knows a handyman who can fix the problem, speak up. The property manager will be thankful for a solution.
Can I ask my landlord to extend my lease for a few months because I’m uncomfortable moving at this time?
If a tenant does not want to sign a new year-long lease but they’re not ready to move out right now, they can request a month-to-month rental agreement. Property managers understand this is a difficult time, and many are working with tenants to find solutions that fit everyone’s needs.
I feel unsafe because my neighbor is violating quarantine rules, throwing big parties with no social distancing. Is it the property manager’s responsibility to shut down risky gatherings?
States and local communities will have specific guidelines for in-person gatherings during different stages of reopening.
Property managers should keep tenants updated on current guidelines with helpful email communications.
Tenants can ask their property manager to anonymously share their concerns with a fellow tenant who is not following safe social distancing guidelines. As a last resort, concerned neighbors do have the right to call police if they feel unsafe.
The tenant should share a copy of the police report with their property manager, in case future action is needed to remove a disruptive tenant.
A relative recently died of coronavirus, leaving their apartment vacant. What should I know before trying to remove their personal belongings?
This difficult time can become more complicated by state laws authorizing who can gain access to a deceased person’s personal property.
Anyone with a relative who lives alone in a rental unit should find out who is the emergency contact on the lease and which relatives may gain access to the unit in case of emergency or death.
Professional property managers should be familiar with state and local laws, as well as language in the rental agreement regarding a deceased tenant’s property, and they should communicate that information with relatives.
Due to travel concerns during the pandemic, family members also may need additional time to remove a loved one’s belongings and should keep property managers updated on their plans to avoid any confusion.
I want to move away from a congested metro area where the risk of COVID-19 is higher. Can I break my lease?
Try to work out a compromise with the property manager before leaving town.
While some tenants may want to escape the city, other renters are moving into large cities to be closer to their jobs and avoid public transportation where the risk of coronavirus is also higher.
Property managers may work with concerned tenants and let them out of a lease early, especially if they can quickly sign another tenant to fill the unit.
My landlord wants to show my apartment to a future tenant, but I feel unsafe letting anyone in my unit right now. What can I do?
Under the lease, a property manager may have the authority to bring prospective tenants through the unit.
Tenants should communicate their concerns with the property manager. Tenants can offer to record a cellphone video walk-through of the unit, to share with potential renters.
Some property managers already offer tenants a $25 gift card as a thank you for making such videos. If an in-person showing is unavoidable, ask what guidelines the property manager will follow.
That can include allowing no more than one potential renter into the unit at one time, everyone wears a mask, only the property manager may open doors or touch appliances, and everything is wiped down after the showing.
-Jim Elfline is the owner of Keyrenter Premiere Property Management, a nationwide residential property management company with local franchise offices from coast to coast.