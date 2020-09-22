Maracay has sold its 100th home at Waterston, a large master-planned community in Gilbert located on one of the last remaining infill sites in the East Valley.
The community borders Veterans Oasis Park and draws on the park’s natural environment, creating an atmosphere that’s centered around outdoor living, adventure and of course water.
Recently Maracay paid $40 million for 138 acres around the northwest corner of Val Vista Drive and Ocotillo Road to pave the way for another 465 homes.
The current phase of Waterston has its own lake and 7-acre ark with a grand ramada, splash pad and bocce ball court. Various parks and lawns are also placed throughout each neighborhood.
The 11 floor plans at Waterston provide indoor-outdoor living, modern architecture and a variety of options, including an RV garage and generational suites. The oversized lots boast large backyards.
The new community joined Maracay’s 12 other active East Valley developments.
Maracay Vice President of Land Acquisitions and Development Jason Weber said Waterston reflects “the wants and needs of existing and future Gilbert residents.”
“We’ve been in the East Valley for about as long as Maracay has been building homes in Arizona, which is close to 30 years and I’ve never seen as much excitement about a community in this region as I have with Waterston,” said Weber.
“I think the interest has a lot to do with how we’ve incorporated much of Gilbert’s history into the layout of the entire community, from the agricultural themes and modern farmhouse architecture to the splash pad that incorporates Gilbert’s famous grain silos into its design.”
Maracay noted Gilbert recently was ranked the No. 1 city in the nation for millennials who are buying homes, and the No. 3 city for buying an affordable family home, according to recent studies by SmartAsset, a personal finance website.
Despite the recent pandemic, new home sales in Gilbert are up as much as 10.5 percent in some areas, when comparing June 2019–May 2020 over the same period the year before, according to West and SouthEast Realtors of the Valley.
The recent spike could be due to a series of factors, including the fact that so many people are working and spending more time in their homes, Maracay said..
The current phase of Waterston is located at Val Vista Drive and Chandler Heights Road.
Information: 480-405-7452, or Waterston.com.