We’ve finally entered into the land of 100-degree digits and man, oh man, it’s hot.
Talking about the weather in Arizona is getting about as repetitive as talking about real estate with one exception: while the national news media is clear on what 100 degrees looks and feels like, you won’t get a single commentary that accurately describes the real estate market in Gilbert with any level of consistency across news channels.
The problem is not so much that people can’t pull the data correctly, but that the interpretations of the data are cloaked in a variety of different emotions based on historical trends, outlier experiences, or inaccurate connections between leading and lagging indicators.
And the truth of the matter is that while we can’t predict the future, the closer we get to understanding the local real estate climate, the better we can predict – at least in the short term – what to expect from a consumer perspective.
Let’s be clear: we are talking about houses here, not shoes, not handbags, but houses. People need places to live and right now, we don’t have enough places for people to live in Gilbert – or across the Valley, for that matter. Period.
That is the driving factor – and will continue to be the driving factor – for the extreme appreciation of pricing that we’ve seen in the last 18 months and can expect to see for at least the next six months.
Before something can come down, it has to stop going up. These may seem like reasonable economic concepts but with lots of click bait swirling around the internet, we still have many theories to dispel.
The good news is that some level of skepticism is being given rumors of houses appreciating an average $100K in a single year. It means that people haven’t completely lost their sense of reality and it’s likely keeping people from making really bad decisions right now.
What is normal: Questioning how the monthly median sales price can rise 24.6 percent in just one year. Or why the builders are moving away from advertising prices to holding auction style Zoom bidding for lots to combat a 5.3 percent increase in pricing in the same time period.
For the 5,500 people who have bought or sold houses in Gilbert in the last year, it has definitely paid off.
With active listing counts in Gilbert about the same month over month, we’re watching with a very close eye the rate of new listings hitting the market.
We’ve been warning of a market cooling that will not likely be reflected in pricing for many months to come. We’re finally seeing it, hoswever, in the fastest pace of new listings since April 2020.
With the end to forbearance for many owners coming up this summer, we will likely see this number increase. The pace of new listings will indicate how soon prices stop escalating quite as quickly as they have been.
This should be music to our buyers’ ears: more inventory and still appreciating values.
While many people think they should wait for a true buyer’s market, the idea that prices would be going down as you get your keys just doesn’t seem like anything I’d be shouting about from the top of the water tower.
In fact, it feels like we might be in the best window of buying opportunity that we’ve seen all year. What is usually a very uneventful time for real estate, summer will likely be one of the cheapest times to buy houses in the next 12-18 months as prices and interest rates continue to rise.
Have a home to sell before you buy? You are the lucky ones that get to capitalize on both markets.
For the first time since March, we are seeing a flattening in the number of listings under contract, the number of sales and supply.
We are still selling in Gilbert at over 104 percent of list price which means competition for the few houses available has not died down.
Don’t mistake a cooling trend in the market for the ability to leave your game face at home. Come in strong, come in hot and claim your piece of this town as your own.
Mindy Jones, a Gilbert Realtor and owner of the Amy Jones Group at Keller Williams Integrity First, can be reached at 480-250-3857, Mindy@AmyJonesGroup.com or AmyJonesGroup.com