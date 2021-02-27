The month of love always seems to be a turning point in a new year. Often, you are one month into your new year’s resolutions and have either fallen off the wagon or recommitted at least once or twice and are starting to see success.
The middle of the month also marks the time where it becomes less and less socially appropriate to wish people a happy new year and many families start to plan their spring and summer vacations.
In the residential real estate space, February typically marks the beginning of the “season” for buying and selling Arizona homes. While there is no “dead zone” for real estate in Arizona, summer is actually a great time to purchase – as is winter, where luxury properties typically shine.
February is when we start to see the steady incline of inventory from folks who waited until after the new year to get their home on the market and buyers who waited until after the holidays to get serious about their search.
With the upcoming tax deadline and many W2s already received, buyers and sellers are often leveraging their refund to help with home related expenses. The weather is nice, the birds are chirping, and so begins your typical season of rising inventory, rising home prices, and rising sales.
But wait, haven’t we already been seeing rising home prices and rising sales?
For many years, the average price per square foot across all listings and all price ranges in the Valley was just under $200.
Keep in mind, that doesn’t mean we haven’t seen single digit appreciation year over year in the Valley. It only means that there was a healthy mix of property types and appreciation rates that ultimately kept the average pretty steady.
Last October, we crossed the $200-square-foot mark, quickly rising to $210/sf and at the beginning of this month rose up to $220/sf – a 16 percent increase in just six months.
In order for prices to start trending down, we would need to see something significant change in the market – buying patterns significantly decreasing, sellers listing at a significantly faster pace, builders to building at a pre-market crash rate.
But none of these things are happening.
In Gilbert, we’ve sunk down to just five days worth of supply – a tenth of what we had just two years ago. With only 79 listings available on the market and homes selling at more than 100 percent of their list price, it’s no surprise that we’re inching towards the #1 spot for appreciation in the Valley.
We’ve got about 10 percent more of the available inventory wrapped up in new home communities than normal, less inventory available at prices under $500K as opposed to those houses between $500K-$1M, AND a local desire for homes over $1M as Gilbert secures its position as one of the top five cities in Arizona for home sales over $1M in 2020.
With inventory down 61 percent and a median sales price that is rising by double digits, it is a good time to buy and sell.
What is the likelihood that you’ll have another opportunity to not only get 20%+ appreciation on the home you are selling in a year’s time and buy one with a similar expected outlook, allowing you to speed up the pace at which you become financially “eligible” to move again if needed?
We’re seeing folks who made quick decisions at the start of COVID-19 and, whether they’ve had a change of mind, heart or circumstance, they are entering back into the market because they CAN. We’re obviously seeing a demand for more home offices, larger backyards, and high-speed internet as well as a decrease in the importance of proximity to work and amenities – and a greater interest in suburban and rural areas.
We get the question a lot: “I’m sold on the idea of selling but how do I buy in this kind of a market?”
When the MLS is quickly becoming Zillow in terms of availability and clarity of the market opportunity, we’re turning to our roots of match-making buyers and sellers. It’s a beautiful space to be working in and one that allows for the true negotiations to center around terms, flexibility and timeline.
Price is, of course, pushing boundaries but with the vast amount of equity many of our clients are seeing in their home, that’s not the only benefit of finding the right buyer. We’ve helped clients who only want to have showings for a weekend, some even less and others who want us to find the buyer that meets their needs without ever putting the house on the MLS.
There are 100 different ways to sell your home right now and about as many to coordinate your move – lease back, short term rental, long term rental, equity access, and more.
The key is to partner with someone who can present all of the solutions and tailor the ultimate plan to your goal. Over the past 10 years, we’ve seen the gap between housing units built and the demand for housing in the Southeast Valley explode – a problem that will not have a 2021 solution.
As affordability continues to be challenged by rising prices and rising interest rates, it is absolutely the time to claim a piece of real estate while you still can.
Mindy Jones Nevarez, a Gilbert Realtor and owner of the Amy Jones Group at Keller Williams Integrity First, can be reached at 480-250-3857, Mindy@AmyJonesGroup.com or AmyJonesGroup.com