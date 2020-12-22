Reflecting on the year that we’ve had, the year that was 2020, I’d like to permanently replace the previously nominated buzz words of “zoom,” “pivot,” “silver lining” and “rapid.”
In their place, I choose the themes that have really shown through for our friends and family in Gilbert: resilience, tenacity, grit, community, philanthropy, empathy, growth and, ultimately, change.
Acknowledging that 2020 was hard and that we can do hard things. There were more headlines in 2020 that seemed unbelievable at best and horrific at worst. Every family’s loss was magnified by the inability to be with their loved ones as they passed.
The loneliness that our children and our elderly felt in isolation was overwhelming and the anxiety that our parents felt between struggling to make ends meet and confusion and fear over school closures and exposure was damaging. Our food pantries were empty and our nonprofit organizations begged for volunteer support.
This only scrapes the surface of the challenges, the curve balls, the plot twists that COVID-19 presented us with in 2020 and you, Gilbert, persevered.
There’s no way that we could have predicted where our economy, our community or our housing market would be as we close out the year and predictions for next year are tempered by the humility that comes with a year like we’ve had.
We went into 2020 with low inventory and healthy interest in purchasing homes throughout the Valley and are exiting the year with historically low inventory, historically low interest rates – and historically high appetites for taking advantage of both.
The records we hit this year were not all lows and I could not be more grateful that the housing market has continued to pull through.
We are currently sitting with less than a month’s inventory Valley-wide. If we didn’t list another house after today – a situation we expect to get even more dire as we near the new year and many wait to list their home until their holiday decorations have been removed – we would not have a single home to sell by mid-January.
In fact, once you remove new construction – most of which is in a higher concentration in outlying cities like Coolidge, Wittmann, Laveen and Arizona City – you are left with fewer houses on the market than we had in all of Scottsdale in 2009.
While those cities are likely to become real estate hot spots in 2021, many are committed to staying closer to home.
Gilbert has just 118 homes available for sale, with fewer than 35 under $400,000. In spite of that, we are seeing more buyers under contract than we did when our inventory was five times higher.
That’s due primarily to interest rates that are making purchasing a home more affordable today than it might ever be.
Our sellers have enjoyed more than 15 percent appreciation per square foot this month in Gilbert and homes are selling on average for 100.18 of list price and with less than eight days of inventory available.
We expect to see more of the same in Gilbert well into 2021.
For our buyers, the primary driver of taking advantage of the market is stabilization. If you are a renter, you are at risk of having your home sold by a landlord looking to capitalize on the market, losing your home due to an unaffordable rental price increase or being evicted due to a late payment on your rent.
Purchasing a home takes work in this market. It requires the same skills you’ve used to get through one of our country’s most challenging years.
By putting your best foot forward with offers, working with trusted professionals to ensure you are educated and armed with the knowledge to succeed, having the ability to move quickly and the patience to see it through – it is worth it.
You can change your life by moving up into more space with an affordable payment, or moving down into less space with a more affordable payment or setting yourself and your family up to thrive by building wealth through real estate and turning your primary home with equity into an investment home or investment fund.
For our sellers, the competition is fierce and the reward is high. For some price ranges, new construction is providing an unbeatable solution with many of families breaking ground with more than $50,000 in equity already in their pocket.
We don’t know how and we don’t know when but we know that the market will change. We also know that prices only decline when there is an excess supply.
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: if you are challenged to make your monthly payment on your rental or the home that you own, seek the guidance of a real estate professional who can help you evaluate your options for stabilizing your monthly payments or releasing your equity to avoid a foreclosure.
If you are feeling cramped with more people at home or want to be more conservative with your monthly payment, that prescription is the same.
Mindy Jones Nevarez, a Gilbert Realtor and owner of the Amy Jones Group at Keller Williams Integrity First, can be reached at 480-250-3857, Mindy@AmyJonesGroup.com or AmyJonesGroup.com